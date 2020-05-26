Hestia Insight Inc. Updates Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Hestia Insight Inc. (OTC: HSTA)

Dear Hestia Insight Inc. Shareholders and Interested Investors:

We became public in the middle of 2019 (Hestia Insight Inc: HSTA) and early in 2020 the entire business world was rocked by COVID-19, a coronavirus. Nevertheless, we have significant accomplishments I would like to report in this Shareholder Update.

We have completed the merged company’s audit report allowing us to proceed with our business plan, including filing an S-1 with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. We also will apply to become DTC qualified. These corporate actions will make Hestia more efficient.

Hestia Insight has opened two offices, one in Taipei, the other in Shanghai. This significantly increases our ability to find deals, assist Companies with due diligence, and service our clients. We are establishing an international team to search and identify emerging growth healthcare and biotech companies for future strategic acquisition.

Another aspect of our business is to assist companies in Greater China seeking to be listed in U.S. public markets. We work with excellent professional partners to offer comprehensive solutions, saving our clients time and money. Working with us, these Greater China clients will avoid costly mistakes.

We are delighted to bring our investors up to date on our progress.

Please contact pknopick@eandecommunications.com to be added to our e-mail list to keep up with our achievements.

Edward C. Lee

Hestia Chairman and CEO

ABOUT HESTIA INSIGHT INC.: (www.hestiainsight.com) provides strategic consulting services for selective micro, small and medium sized companies in the healthcare, biotech, and fintech sectors. Hestia Insight Inc. and its representative offices in Taipei and Shanghai provide extensive, important connections and international insights which can be vital for pre-public and public emerging growth companies.

Contact:

Paul Knopick

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584