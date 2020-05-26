Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TransUnion to Present at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today announced that Todd Cello, CFO, will present at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:05 a.m. CDT (9:05 a.m. EDT). A live webcast of the presentation will be made available at the TransUnion Investor Relations website at http://www.transunion.com/tru. A replay will be available on the company’s website following the conclusion of the presentation.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)
TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.®

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business

E-mail investor.relations@transunion.com

Telephone 312-985-2860

 

