Africa shows resilience capacity - Foreign minister

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 26 - Angolan Foreign Minister Tête António said Monday that the fight against the covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated the capacity resilience of the African continent. ,

The government official made this statement in a lecture on the theme "covid-19, impact and response of the African continent," as part of the celebration of the 57th anniversary of the founding of the Organization of African Union (OAU), the current African Union, which is marked on Monday (25 May).

He mentioned that the pandemic is holding back the continent's economic growth, forcing it to correct some deficiencies, especially weak health systems and dependence on the sale of raw materials.

He said that Africa is demonstrating the spirit of unity, solidarity and collective responsiveness that led the African Union to create the pandemic response fund with the setting up of the Diagnostic Centre.

The lecture, by video conference, addressed the themes "the contribution of the African Union in the fight against covid-19", "WHO perspectives on the response of African countries to the pandemic" and "the impact of this disease on African economies" and also had the intervention of the Secretary of State for External Relations, Esmeralda Mendonça.

The head of Angolan Diplomacy recalled that humanity faces a common, invisible, highly lethal enemy that has already decimated more than 340,000 lives worldwide.

Tete Antonio said that Africa needs to find its own solution to combat the Covi-19 pandemic and relaunch its dynamic of economic and social development, otherwise it will plunge into an unprecedented humanitarian crisis and aggravate more problems such as regional conflicts, poverty, misery and population exodus.