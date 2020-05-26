Angola adopts Public Calamity Situation

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 26 - The Council of Ministers approved, this Monday, a legal diploma that declares the Situation of Public Calamity in Angola, replacing the State of Emergency. ,

According to the final communiqué of the meeting of the auxiliary body of the President of the Republic, the measure should take effect from 00h00 of May 26.

The law establishes the measures to be in force during its period of validity, as well as the operating rules for public and private services.

The decision, according to the document to which ANGOP had access, aims to allow the gradual process of a return to normal social life in the country, although the Government recognizes that there is still a "high risk of contagion" of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

According to the communiqué, the Government "cannot neglect the serious economic consequences that have resulted from the halt of social life and the restrictions of fundamental rights".

This is why the new measure seeks "a proportional balance between the protection of public health and the normal exercise of economic and social activities," the document states.

Among other measures, under the terms defined by the competent authorities, the health fence of the province of Luanda is maintained from 00h00 on 26 May to 23h59 on 09 June.

The Government recommends citizens to refrain from travelling on public roads and on private spaces and roads similar to public roads, as well as to remain at their homes, except for necessary and unavoidable journeys.

In the framework of the Public Calamity Situation, specific rules have also been established for educational establishments, relating to vocational training centres, competitions and sports training, trade in goods and services in general, restaurants and the like.

The Government also defined rules of procedure for industrial, agricultural and fishing activities, civil construction and public works, activities and meetings, religious activities, health units, visits to hospitals and prisons, collective transport of people and goods, hotels and similar establishments, in addition to the operation of public services in general.