Mexus resumes full operations

/EIN News/ -- CABORCA, Mexico, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company") announced that the company resumed full operational production after a slow down due to COVID 19. On May 23rd the company resumed crushing and placement of mineralized material on the heap leach pad. Leaching has been continuously flowing at .019 GPT to .048 GPT from 3/1/2020 to now. The company expects grades to go back up to .05 GPT given results of the assaying done on this material.



Mexus recently retired a $142,000 loan using stock held in reserve by the lending company. Although this loan was not optimal it did assist the company in getting the mine into production.

For the last 3 months the company has been able to operate and expand using gold sales only and without taking on further debt. The infrastructure at Mexus’ Santa Elena mine is valued at over $10,000,000. The company has and will continue to produce gold for years to come.

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property.

