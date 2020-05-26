SeraNovo Enters into a Second License Agreement with Carna Biosciences for Development of Oral Formulation of Carna’s Kinase Inhibitor

LEIDEN, the Netherlands, May 26, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- SeraNovo B.V. today announced that it has signed a second License Agreement with Carna Biosciences, Inc., a company engaged in the drug development of kinase inhibitors. Under the agreement, the companies will expand their existing collaboration and jointly develop an oral formulation of a new active ingredient with an enhanced bioavailability. Utilising its proprietary Deep Eutectic Solvent (DES) formulation platform, SeraNovo is formulating one of Carna’s proprietary drugs to increase its oral bioavailability. The DES formulation platform is based on GRAS excipients that are used for oral administration and broadly used in the industry.

Niall Hodgins, Chief Executive Officer of SeraNovo commented: “After our initial licence announcement in October 2019, we are pleased to extend our relationship with Carna to include the formulation of another promising active ingredient. This expansion of our partnership with an industry leader is a great development towards wide spread adoption of our breakthrough formulation technology.”

Caption: Dedicated equipment to support SeraNovo’s dissolution tests.

About SeraNovo SeraNovo is an innovative formulation company improving the oral bioavailability of active ingredients. The focus of the company is on solving the problem of poor drug solubility by designing DES formulations to increase the oral bioavailability when administered as a capsule or tablet. For each of these poorly soluble or high melting point API’s, a DES-based formulation is designed which is proven to increase the oral bioavailability substantially more than competing techniques. SeraNovo is a privately owned company located in Leiden, the Netherlands and as technology inventor owns all know-how and IP. For more information about SeraNovo, please visit our website www.seranovo.com.

About Carna Biosciences Carna Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of kinase inhibitor drugs to treat serious unmet medical needs in oncology, autoimmune and neurological diseases by inhibiting kinases that are important drivers for those diseases. Carna Biosciences was founded in Kobe, Japan, in 2003 as a spinoff of Japan Organon (Nippon Organon KK). Carna’s initial focus was to develop an extensive number of state-of-the-art, highest quality reagents for kinase drug discovery, and has since established a leading drug discovery program with a significant collection of proprietary chemical libraries. For more information, please visit www.carnabio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements", including but not limited to statements regarding development plans, the DES Formulation Platform, and product candidates and related capabilities. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from current expectations and projections. The parties expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

