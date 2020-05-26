Famous Australian Psychologist Danielle Einstein Determined to Reduce American Students' COVID-19 Fear with New Bootcamp
Alongside International Education Advisor Dr. Helen Wright, Dr. Danielle Einstein has launched COVID-19: Chilled and Considerate Bootcamp.
Helen and I want to share our Australian insights and help as many families as possible. We want people to be the best they can be. There is an urgency to get these programs out.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coronavirus has completely changed the world in a matter of months and has also wreaked havoc on many people’s mental health. For teachers, students, and parents, stress, and anxiety is especially pronounced.
— Dr. Danielle Einstein
Dr. Danielle Einstein, a nationally recognized clinical psychologist in Australia, is no stranger to navigating change. She has been developing programs to enhance emotional health at schools based on fear of uncertainty since 2013 and is regularly called on by mainstream media in Australia to provide her expert opinion.
Alongside International Education Advisor Dr. Helen Wright, who has worked with schools worldwide, Dr. Einstein has launched COVID-19: Chilled and Considerate Bootcamp. The boot camp, which was initially developed for Australian schools, will also be supportive to American teachers, students, and parents, given the pandemic’s severity in the United States.
“Over the last five months, we had bushfires and then Covid19. The demand for Australians to master uncertainty has been immense. The US answered our call for help in January. This is a worldwide crisis and we are aware that US students are suffering. Helen and I want to share our Australian insights and help as many families as possible. We want people to be the best they can be. There is an urgency to get these programs out.”
Dr. Einstein wants to remind people, particularly young people, that uncertainty is everywhere. The Chilled and Considerate Bootcamp helps students recognize their vulnerabilities and understand how to best navigate their COVID-19 fears. The program contains a one-hour online course for parents, and several clear school programs to minimize stress, worry, and anxiety.
Designed for students aged 10-18, the program contains a full set of materials including a journal, video and audio clips, scenarios for the students to work through, and brief meditations. It can be held entirely online or in classrooms.
Chilled and Considerate is already in multiple schools throughout Australia, the UK, and Hong Kong. Although Einstein and Wright created the program initially for Australia, it is fully adaptable for other countries, including the United States.
Those interested in learning more and registering can do so here.
About Dr. Danielle Einstein Dr. Danielle Einstein is a Clinical Psychologist specializing in the treatment and prevention of anxiety, depression, and OCD. Danielle was Head of the Anxiety Clinic at Westmead Hospital from 1996 to 2002 and has run her own private practice since 2003. Danielle works with schools to research and develops programs to, target fear of uncertainty, manage smart technology use, and prevent anxiety and depression. She is passionate about enhancing emotional health and has appeared on ABC News, Thrive Global, and multiple other outlets.
