New Haven Barracks/ Noise in the Nighttime
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B501249
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 05/23/20, 2134 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Morgan Horse Farm Road, Weybridge, VT
VIOLATION: 13 VSA 1022, "Noise in the nighttime"
ACCUSED: Abraham Miller
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weybridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/23/20 at approximately 2134 hours, Troopers responded to a citizen dispute on Morgan Horse Farm Road in the Town of Weybridge. Investigation revealed Abraham Miller (34) of Weybridge, VT had broken the public peace by making unreasonable noise for an extensive period of time. Miller was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 07/20/20 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of "Noise in the nighttime" in violation of 13 VSA 1022.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/20/20, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.