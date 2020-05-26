New Haven Barracks/ Noise in the Nighttime

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B501249

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 05/23/20, 2134 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Morgan Horse Farm Road, Weybridge, VT

VIOLATION: 13 VSA 1022, "Noise in the nighttime"

ACCUSED: Abraham Miller

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weybridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/23/20 at approximately 2134 hours, Troopers responded to a citizen dispute on Morgan Horse Farm Road in the Town of Weybridge. Investigation revealed Abraham Miller (34) of Weybridge, VT had broken the public peace by making unreasonable noise for an extensive period of time. Miller was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 07/20/20 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of "Noise in the nighttime" in violation of 13 VSA 1022.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/20/20, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.