Webinar Invite: Tackling the Top 5 Supply Chain Challenges

/EIN News/ -- June 3rd, 2020, 1:00pm – 2:00pm EDT



MARKHAM, Ontario, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What’s holding back your supply chain efficiency? What pain points are causing your biggest operational headaches, and how can you improve business outcomes?

Join us on June 3rd, 2020 from 1:00pm – 2:00pm EDT for IWI Consulting Group’s free educational webinar: How to empower your supply chain through inventory efficiency & inventory cost management

Drawing on expertise from industry leaders we’ll tackle the 5 top challenges faced by supply chain organizations — and dive into the key advantages offered by effectively integrating the right wholesale distribution software and cloud management software across your existing process networks at scale.

Accessing Actionable Insight

We’ve recruited a webinar panel that offers both broad experience and deep expertise to deliver immediate, actionable insight directly applicable to supply chain challenges. Our industry experts include:

Hitesh Dani, Sage Enterprise Solution Strategist — Hitesh brings two decades of enterprise-scale software deployment experience to help your company identify and address key challenges.



Melvin Fletcher, Director of Datalinks Computer Systems, UK — Melvin has spent more than 20 years providing best-fit embedded warehouse management systems to help enterprises maximize productivity.



Sean Fraser, Account Manager at IWI Consulting Group — Sean has extensive knowledge of Sage’s X3, Intacct and 300Cloud offerings and how their effective integration can help companies boost revenue while reducing overall complexity.

Prioritizing Pain Points

What’s limiting your supply chain efficacy? While every enterprise faces unique operational challenges, there are common pain points that transcend market vertical and value proposition. Met head-on with the right wholesale distribution and management software, companies can not only survive but thrive in the rapidly evolving environment of digital-first supply chains.

In our June 3rd webinar, we’ll dive into 5 universal supply chain challenges:

Efficient procurement — Maximizing procurement efficiency depends on tools and technology capable of optimizing purchase decisions, understanding lead time and assessing vendor performance to increase overall margins.



Inventory carrying costs — The more inventory you carry — and the longer you carry it — the smaller your profit margins. Discover how the right cloud management software can help your business develop a just-in-time inventory strategy to reduce carrying costs.

End-of-life inventory management — Complete supply chain transparency makes it possible to quickly identify inventory items at (or near) their end-of-life and helps locate potential supply chain overages or shortfalls.



Mobile warehousing — Digital, mobile tools are now essential for effective warehouse management. Agile, adaptable cloud software solutions make it possible to quickly collect relevant, real-time product data while reducing the risk of human error. The result? Increased supply accuracy, improved picking speed and enhanced productivity.



Asset traceability — The more you know, the better your operational outcomes. Advanced asset traceability helps you reduce potential risk, protect existing revenue, improve sustainability and increase overall profitability.

Ready to dive in and discover how to tackle the top 5 supply chain challenges? Our free webinar has you covered with expert advice to help address key pain points and integrate industry-leading solutions.

About Us

IWI Consulting Group is an authorized Sage Business Partner and software consulting firm based in Ontario, Canada. We specialize in helping companies improve efficiencies and reduce costs by leveraging Sage’s broad array of cloud-based finance , wholesale distribution , process manufacturing and ERP software solutions at scale.

Contact:

John Sabaratnam

IWI Consulting Group Inc.

310 – 80 Acadia Avenue

Markham, ON L3R 9V1

Toll-Free: (866) 916-3851 ext 101

Email: sales@iwigroup.ca