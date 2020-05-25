Points International Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Points International Ltd. (TSX: PTS) (Nasdaq: PCOM) (“Points” or the “Company”), the global leader in powering loyalty commerce, announced today that all resolutions put to the annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 22, 2020 were passed, including the reappointment of the Company’s directors.



The following votes were received with respect to each director nominee:

Number of Shares For Number of Shares Withheld David Adams 6,419,973 148,782 Christopher Barnard 6,313,108 255,647 Michael Beckerman 6,313,577 255,178 Bruce Croxon 6,313,577 255,178 Robert MacLean 6,313,093 255,662 Jane Skoblo 6,498,328 70,427 John Thompson 6,189,186 379,569 Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins 6,495,333 73,422

In addition, shareholders voted in favor of the reappointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Company. The following votes were received with respect to the resolution:

Number of Shares For Number of Shares Withheld Appointment of Auditors 8,588,893 217,835

