Albert Boufarah Announces SAMR Inc.’s Fleet Of Trailers, Dumpsters To Expand
EINPresswire.com/ -- The past year has been one of unprecedented growth for Lakewood, NJ based electronic waste recycler Supreme Asset Management & Recycling (SAMR Inc.). The company has seen an increased number of requests for electronics storage dumpsters from municipalities in & out of the Garden State, and requests for e-waste collection events have gone well beyond the typical seasons of highest demand (Spring & Autumn). Albert (Al) Boufarah, founder & President of SAMR Inc., has announced a plan to take action in an effort to address the increase in demand.
“From day one, our top priority has been to be there for our customers when they need us.”, he goes on to say. “If you get in touch with us on Monday or Tuesday, we’ll almost always be there by the end of the week. To help us with the increased demand, we have acquired approximately 30 new trailers & dumpsters, and have new trucks in both Lakewood and in Shirley, MA (where affiliates ECER Inc. are located).”.
The company has offered a couple of different event formats: one that involves bringing a dumpster/trailer to the site where said event is to be held, and retaining personnel on site to assist with loading up everything until it’s full or the allotted time is completed, then hauling it back to their nearest facility for recycling. The other involves dropping off a dumpster/trailer for a specific amount of time requested, then picking it up at the end of the collection period.
“Our client base is everything to us.”, states Boufarah. “A company is only as good as the service that it provides. We have made every effort to provide the gold standard in electronics recycling to our customers for 20 years, and will absolutely settle for nothing less in the next 20.”.
SAMR Inc,. located at the Jersey Shore, provides all facets of electronic waste (e-waste) recycling service to over 10 states on the East Coast of the United States. Included with all of their services is complete data destruction for hard drives and devices that store memory, along with Certificates of Destruction verifying that the process has been completed.
Call (866) 509-7267 or go to http://www.samrinc.com for more information and to receive a quote for service.
Albert Boufarah
