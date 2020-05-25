Author Michael Stemley releases Wealth Power Respect across more channels
Fans of Wealth Power Respect can now buy hard copies or e-books in any format from various online platforms.NYC, NEW YORK, U.S., May 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At its pre-release stage, Wealth Power Respect, a book by Michael Stemley, became popular amongst celebrities and ordinary people alike. It’s not surprising, considering that Stemley manages many celebrities. Once the book was launched, it became available on online platforms for independent publishers such as Barnes & Noble (hard copy or Nook), Amazon (Kindle version), Lulu, Books-A-Million, and IndieBound. It is also available in Hudson Bookseller. Stemley was asked a few questions about the book:
How does your book compare with well-known wealth-building books?
Wealth Power Respect is in the same category as Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert T. Kiyosaki, Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill, The Millionaire Next Door by Thomas J. Stanley and William D. Danko, The Richest Man in Babylon by George S. Clason, Secrets of the Millionaire Mind by T. Harv Eker, and many others.
Why did you decide to write the book?
The journey to financial freedom is only successful with vision, determination, persistence and financial discipline. Travelers on this journey come across obstacles such as discouragement, temporary failure, delays, indiscipline, ignorance and many other problems. To help them, Wealth Power Respect propels each reader into a deeper understanding of personal and business finance.
Who will benefit most from your book?
My book is an excellent read for those who are starting up new businesses and even those is later stages of personal and business development. It is particularly useful for artists who start out struggling, and then make money because they are good at what they do, but have no idea how to manage it and build wealth.
What great lessons can readers get from the book?
The aim of the book is to provide a firm foundation in financial literacy so that readers can gain more control and freedom over their financial health. It provides tips and tools for the discovery and mastery of:
• Money and cashflow management.
• Time management.
• The power of credit (personal & business).
• Financial literacy.
• Wealth, business & mindset building.
• Key steps to success.
• How to start a business (registration, licenses, etc.).
Does the book discuss personal development?
Yes. The book encourages integrity in all personal or business dealings, and emphasizes self-discipline and investing in the self. It encourages spending less than what one earns and investing the balance in self-improvement, and avoiding lifestyle inflation even when income finally goes up. Anybody who can maintain such discipline is guaranteed to achieve financial freedom.
Stemley is admired quite a lot in the world of music celebrities. Here is what Xli, the Chinese rapper from Toronto, had to say about him when asked by Musique Magazine about his role models:
“I would give a shoutout to Michael Stemley, a really smart celebrity coach and author… If only I read his book or met Stemley earlier. He reminds me of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author, just way more to the point.” @michaelstemley
Stemley himself admires Teddy Riley quite a lot. Here is what he said after the first book signing event,
“I just wanna take this special time to personally thank each and every one who came out and rocked with ya boy… SOLD OUT ALL MY BOOKS. It was an amazing feeling. Ya'll showed up and showed out... OFFICIAL PICS and VIDEO coming soon. Shoutout to my Business Partner Teddy Riley for always showing mad love...”
Stemley is an accountant, a CPA to be exact. He has used his knowledge in financial management to assist celebrities to succeed in their careers and realize their financial goals. He is a Louisiana native, and he is the CEO of ML Production LLC and he has a background in music. From the age of 14, he had a vision to become a powerful force in the world of rap, hip hop, rock, jazz, blues, country, reggae, classical, gospel, etc. That is because he recognized the powerful influence that music has in shaping mindsets. ML Production is the reflection of his vision, and Stemley is the owner and CEO of the company. He is also a business manager for Def Jam Records and a business partner and accountant to R&B legend Teddy Riley.
Through ML Production, Stemley has partnered with, and financially managed, coached and developed countless celebrities and medal holders in the entertainment industry, including Kool Moe Dee, Keith Washington, NFL players and many others. In all his dealings with his clients, he emphasizes integrity and honesty. To help cement what he teaches the artists, Stemley decided to write a personal financial management guide, and Wealth Power Respect is the product of his efforts.
For more information about Michael Stemley and his book, visit: www.michaelstemley.com
