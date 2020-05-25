Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 250 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,098 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Africa: Statement by Ambassador Jessica Lapenn, Ambassador to the African Union, on the Commemoration of Africa Day 2020

U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Download logo

Today, the African continent celebrates Africa Day, and as the U.S. Ambassador to the African Union (AU) and Permanent Representative to the UN Economic Commission for Africa, I am pleased and honored to commemorate this 57th edition.

The AU plays a key role on the continent, and as the first dedicated non-African mission accredited to the AU, the United States has long valued our strong partnership with both the Commission and its Member States.

We stand in solidarity with the people of Africa, and are proud to do so in the face of COVID-19, dedicating close to $270 million to bolster African efforts to mitigate the virus.

We’re also committed to increasing U.S.-Africa trade and investment by supporting the African Continental Free Trade Area, and by investing in youth and women.

I join with Africans across the continent and all over the world to celebrate the rich legacy and accomplishments of Africans and the African Union. 

Happy Africa Day!

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Africa: Statement by Ambassador Jessica Lapenn, Ambassador to the African Union, on the Commemoration of Africa Day 2020

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.