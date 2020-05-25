Senegal approves LLU to stimulate DSL market competition

Senegal - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Senegal’s economic growth has improved steadily in recent years, with GDP having grown at about 7% in 2017 and 2018. This has translated into consistent growth in the telecom market, with the number of mobile subscribers having increased 4.5% in the year to June 2018. Orange Group’s local subsidiary Orange Senegal (Sonatel) is the dominant player in both the fixed-line and mobile sectors, though there is effective competition in the mobile sector from Tigo Senegal (now owned by Saga Africa Holdings) and Sudatel’s local unit Expresso, which have a 24% and 22% market share, respectively.

Competition in the fixed-line sector was introduced when Expresso launched services as the second national operator (SNO) in 2009. The new entrant initially chose CDMA2000 technology to serve both market segments but switched to GSM technology in 2010, including 3G/HSPA mobile broadband. Despite its market entry, Sonatel commands a near monopoly on fixed lines.

The mobile market has prospered, helped in part by poor fixed-line infrastructure in some rural areas. Mobile penetration reached about 106% by mid-2018. A range of value-added services is available to subscribers, including mobile broadband access, which has become by far the dominant internet platform, accounting for about 99% of all internet accesses as of mid-2018.

Recent licensing developments will help propel the LTE sector. In June 2016 Sonatel secured a 17-year LTE licence (reduced from 20 years), as well as an extension to its fixed-line, 2G and 3G operating concessions (which had been due to expire in 2017) for no additional cost. The LTE licence includes the use of 10MHz of spectrum in the 1800MHz band and 10MHz in the 800MHz band. Sonatel must provide 70% population coverage within five years and 90% coverage within ten years.

Development of the internet market until 2007 was hampered by Sonatel’s monopolistic pricing of bandwidth on the only high-capacity international submarine fibre optic cable serving the country. Competition in the DSL sector was also hindered by the lack of local loop unbundling regulations. Shortly after this facility finally became available in July 2018 three ISPs were granted licenses, each with coverage obligations in five regions of the country.

BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.

On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.

Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.

The report also covers the responses of the telecom operators as well as government agencies and regulators as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.

Key developments:

Tigo Senegal sold to Saga Africa Holdings;

Tax on telecom services increased to 5%;

Tigo Senegal secured LTE licence;

Expresso launches E-Money platform;

Sonatel delivers LTE to 50% of the population;

Senegal Internet Exchange Point (SENIX) is opened;

Tigo and Sonatel inaugurate Tier III data centres;

Regulator awards more MVNOs licenses, deactivates some five million unregistered SIM cards;

Digital Senegal 2016-2025 programs to cost XOF1,346 billion;

ATOS Senegal replaces the State IT Agency (ADIE) to manage the 3,000km fibre network;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to June 2018, operator data to Q4 2018, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of COVID-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Sonatel (Orange Senegal), Millicom (Sentel, Tigo Senegal), Saga Africa Holdings, Sudatel (Expresso), Arc Informatique, Globacom, Mainstreet Technologies, Lycamobile Senegal

Key Statistics

Country overview

COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector Economic considerations and responses Mobile devices Subscribers Infrastructure

Telecommunications market Historical overview

Regional Africa Market Comparison

Regulatory environment Telecom sector reform Telecommunications Act of 2001 Regulatory authority Universal Service Fund West African common regulatory framework 2005 Electronic Transactions Act Taxes Telecom sector liberalisation Digital Cities Digital Senegal Second national operator (SNO) licence VoIP

Fixed network operators Sonatel (Orange Senegal) Subsidiaries Privatisation Financial results Network infrastructure and services Telecentres International expansion Expresso

Telecommunications infrastructure Overview of the national telecom network National Research and Education Network (NREN) International infrastructure Satellite Terrestrial fibre and microwave Submarine fibre Data centres Smart infrastructure

Fixed-line broadband market Introduction and statistical overview Broadband statistics Fixed-line broadband technologies Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) Other fixed broadband services

Digital Economy E-health E-government E-commerce

Mobile market Market analysis Mobile statistics Mobile data SMS OTT messaging services Mobile broadband Regulatory issues Mobile Number Portability (MNP) SIM card registration Millicom licence dispute LTE licence Roaming Mobile infrastructure 4G (LTE) 3G Major mobile operators Orange Senegal (Sonatel Mobiles) Tigo Senegal (Sentel GSM) Expresso (Sudatel) Hayo Telecom Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) Mobile content and applications Manobi M-payments and m-banking

Glossary of abbreviations

List of Tables

Table 1 – Top Level Country Statistics and Telco Authorities - Senegal – 2018 (e)

Table 2 – Sonatel Group financial results – 2004 – 2018

Table 3 – Sonatel Group subscribers by platform – 2014 – 2018

Table 4 – Orange Senegal financial results (XOF) – 2012 – 2017

Table 5 – Orange Senegal fixed-line ARPU – 2004 – 2018

Table 6 – Historic -Fixed-lines in service and teledensity in Senegal – 1999 – 2009

Table 7 – Fixed-lines in service and teledensity in Senegal – 2010 – 2018

Table 8 – Market share of fixed-line subscribers by operator – 2012 – 2018

Table 9 – International internet bandwidth in Senegal – 2002 – 2016

Table 10 – Internet penetration by platform – 2015 – 2018

Table 11 – Internet users in Senegal – 2000 – 2018

Table 12 – Internet user penetration – 2011 – 2018

Table 13 – Market share of internet connections by platform – 2011 – 2018

Table 14 – Internet subscribers by platform – 2011 – 2018

Table 15 – Fixed broadband subscribers and penetration – 2007 – 2018

Table 16 – Market share of internet subscribers by operator – 2012 – 2018

Table 17 – DSL and fibre subscribers in Senegal – 2002 – 2018

Table 18 – Fixed wireless internet subscribers – 2012 – 2018

Table 19 – Fixed wireless broadband market share by operator (keys and data cards) – 2013 – 2018

Table 20 – Historic - Mobile subscribers and penetration – 2000 – 2009

Table 21 – Mobile subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2019

Table 22 – Market share of subscribers by operator – 2011 – 2018

Table 23 – Prepaid and contract subscribers – 2012 – 2018

Table 24 – Mobile voice traffic per subscriber per month– 2016 – 2018

Table 25 – Mobile voice traffic – 2002 – 2018

Table 26 – SMS messages sent – 2014 – 2018

Table 27 – SMS traffic per month– 2016 – 2018

Table 28 – Mobile broadband (2G/3G/LTE) subscribers – 2011 – 2018

Table 29 – Active mobile broadband subscribers – 2010 – 2018

Table 30 – Market share of 2G/3G internet subscribers by operator – 2011 – 2018

Table 31 – Orange Senegal mobile broadband subscribers – 2013 – 2018

Table 32 –Orange Senegal mobile subscribers – 1999 – 2018

Table 33 – Orange Senegal mobile revenue (€) – 2011 – 2018

Table 34 – Orange Senegal prepaid mobile ARPU (XOF) – 2011 – 2018

Table 35 – Orange Senegal blended mobile ARPU (€) – 2012 – 2016

Table 36 – Orange Senegal prepaid ARPU (XOF) – 2016 – 2018

Table 37 – Tigo mobile subscribers – 2010 – 2018

Table 38 – Expresso mobile subscribers – 2011 – 2018

Table 39 – Orange Money subscribers (active) – 2014 – 2018

List of Charts

Chart 7 – Sonatel Group financial results – 2004 – 2018

Chart 8 – Fixed-lines in service and teledensity in Senegal – 2005 – 2019

Chart 9 – Mobile subscribers and penetration rate in Senegal – 2005 – 2019

Chart 10 – Market share of subscribers by operator – 2011 – 2018

Chart 11 – Active mobile broadband subscribers – 2010 – 2018

Chart 12 – Market share of 2G/3G internet subscribers by operator – 2011 – 2018

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1 – Map of Senegal

Exhibit 2 – Generalised Market Characteristics by Market Segment

Exhibit 4 – West African common regulatory framework 2005

Exhibit 5 – 2Africa submarine cable

Exhibit 6 – 2Africa landing stations

