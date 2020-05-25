Eve & Co Files Notice of Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- STRATHROY, Ontario, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF) has today filed its notice of meeting, information circular and other meeting materials (the "Proxy Materials") on www.sedar.com . Electronic copies of the Proxy Materials are available on the Company's website at www.evecannabis.ca .



Eve & Co will host its annual general meeting in a virtual-only format in response to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. The Meeting is to be held on Thursday June 25, 2020 at 11:00 am Eastern Time and will be hosted virtually at https://web.lumiagm.com/201000707 .

In order to streamline the virtual meeting process, the Company encourages all shareholders to vote well in advance of the meeting using the Voting Instruction Form or the Form of Proxy mailed to them with the meeting materials by the deadlines set out in the meeting materials, and in any event no later than the proxy cut off of 11:00 a.m. (EST) on June 23, 2020.

ABOUT EVE & CO INCORPORATED

Eve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd., holds cultivation and processing licences under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extraction of cannabis oil and has received EU GMP certification. Natural MedCo Ltd. was Canada’s first female-founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation licence from Health Canada in 2016. Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licensed 1,000,000 sq. ft. greenhouse located in Strathroy, Ontario.

The Company’s website can be visited at www.evecannabis.ca.

