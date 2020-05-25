Indonesian songwriter Amalia Kadis releases her third exciting single “Love Me”
Despite interruptions in her schedule during the outbreak of COVID-19, Amalia Kadis worked from home to prepare for the release of her third single “Love Me”TOKYO, JAPAN, May 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is the third single to be released by Amalia Kadis and is called “Love Me”. Like her first “Dry Under the Sun”, and second “Goodbye” it promises to have exceptional vocals from her unique voice.
Amalia Kadis is Indonesian and has a voice that is both fresh and exciting. Not only does her music feature her beautiful vocals, but it is obvious that a lot of thought and work has gone into each of her productions. Judging by the beat of her two previous singles, everyone is anticipating the release of “Love Me” in a few days: on 28th May 2020 fans can obtain a copy across multiple channels.
Even though Amalia Kadis is planning on releasing a full-length album soon, the coronavirus pandemic has stalled the plans until later in the year. In the meantime, she has continued to work tirelessly from home.
Promising to be in the same beat as her house electro-dance style, “Love Me” is the much-anticipated third-release by Amalia Kadis. Releasing music at times like this has its challenges, but Kadis feels that since artists have been forced to put their plans on hold and all festivals and tours have been canceled, this is a way for them to connect with their fans and audiences.
Technology has been one of the greatest tools for Amalia and like her previous single’s releases, “Goodbye”, she, and her team has worked online to make it all work perfectly. Her single “Goodbye”, released was on April 20, 2020, and features REDD who introduced the beats to her.
Even though Amalia has professed to never have studied vocals, she has a very distinctive and recognizable voice. This gift is natural, but Amalia says she would like to work on her voice some more when she finds the time. She is currently enjoying her work too much to take time off.
In “Dry Under the Sun” we got a glimpse of an emotional side to Amanda Kadis, who says the lyrics were inspired by her past. According to her, we can always learn to appreciate what we have now by examining our past, which may not always hold something sweet. Her songs are based on many memories; these include sad and happy ones.
Amalia Kadis loves to balance her music so that it can be enjoyed in any setting, whether it is to be as a club track or to relax at home.
Inspiration for Amalia’s work comes from many sources, and she recently stated that ideas for songs are presented to her daily from her life, short stories, and newsworthy items.
The music industry and Amalia Kadis fans are awaiting the release of the new single “Love Me” with anticipation. This is not surprising since just a week after her first release, “Dry Under the Sun” she already has thousands of monthly listeners on Spotify.
A little more about Amalia Kadis for those who may have not discovered her yet: Amalia Kadis is not quite aware when she first became interested in music but remembers that it has always been part of her life. With a songwriter brother and a dad who sings, plays the guitar and keyboards, it is obvious that she has had a lot of music exposure. Music has always been a part of her life and Amalia has not only joined bands, but has laughed, cried, and danced to music all her life.
Amalia Kadis recently said in an interview: “I find myself lost in music at every moment and it is significant to me. It can make us dance and cry, whether we do it out of joy or sadness.”
Her progression into the music industry was because of this passion. She has said that her love for music is so great that a song will come to her as she goes about her day. She is also inspired by her friends, partner, and brother. She works closely with a lot of people to perfect the sounds.
Find Amalia Kadis on Spotify, iTunes, Deezer, Apple Music, Amazon, and Google Play and follow her here: https://www.amaliakadis.com/
