Debt Collection Software Market Expected to Reach $5.66 Billion, Says Allied Market Research

Automation in the accounts receivable process, rise in multichannel collection models, and need to reduce bad debt and optimize collection costs augment the growth of the global debt collection software market. The global debt collection software market across North America region dominated the market in 2018.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global debt collection software industry accounted for $2.78 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $5.66 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Automation in the accounts receivable process, rise in multichannel collection models and need to reduce bad debt and optimize collection costs augment the growth of the global debt collection software market. Whereas, high maintenance cost associated with debt collection services and diversified debt collection regulations across the globe impede the market growth. On the other hand, analytics-enabled collections models are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Impact of COVID-19 on Debt Collection Software Market:

The software industry has witnessed increased demands for certain applications. On the other hand, major software firms are following the remote working system amid COVID-19.

However, SaaS companies that sell to specialty sectors including hospitality, food, and others have seen a relatively poorer drop in growth.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Debt Collection Software Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4399?reqfor=covid

Based on component, the software segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than four-fifths of the global debt collection software market. Furthermore, the segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the services segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

Based on component, the software segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than four-fifths of the global debt collection software market. Furthermore, the segment is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. However, the services segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4399

Based on end user, the healthcare segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.1% during the study period. However, the financial institutions segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global debt collection software market.

The global debt collection software market across North America region dominated the market in 2018, contributing nearly two-fifths of the market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 12.6% through 2026.

The key market players analyzed in the report involveAtradius Collections, Chetu Inc., Experian Information Solutions, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., Nucleus Software Exports Ltd, Pegasystems Inc., Temenos AG, Tieto, and TransUnion LLC.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter



Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com