Lubricants Market Size Worth USD 152.95 Billion by 2026; Rising Automotive & Industrial Applications to Boost Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered are Chevron, PetroChina International (America), Inc. Fuchs Lubricants Co., ExxonMobil, JXTG, Royal Dutch Shell, Amalie Oil Company, Total, Castrol, and more players profiled in lubricants market research report

/EIN News/ -- Pune, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lubricants market is set to gain traction from their rising adoption for industrial and automotive applications. They aid in lowering the friction between the operating parts. Lubricants also help in preventing these parts from oxidation, thermal stability, and corrosion. Fortune Business Insights™ put forward this information in a published report, titled, “Lubricants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Automotive, Industrial, Marine Oil and Process Oils), By Grade (Mineral, Synthetic and Semi-synthetic), By Application (Automotive, Industrial and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026” The report further mentions that the lubricants market size stood at USD 120.67 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 152.95 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 3.03% during the forecast period between 2019 to 2026.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Lubricants Industry:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





To Get The Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19 on this Market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/lubricants-market-101771







This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the market trends, challenges, opportunities, growth drivers, and barriers?

How will the market be affected in the near future?

Which company would generate the highest revenue by surging the sales of lubricants?

Which segment is set to dominate the market in terms of share?

Which important strategies are being adopted by key players to intensify competition?

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Government Initiatives to Develop Environmentally-friendly Products will Drive Growth

In several countries worldwide, the governments are taking various initiatives to encourage the original equipment manufacturers (OEMS) for using lubricants. The main aim behind this is to develop more energy-saving engines, as well as to create environment-friendly products. The parts of an engine that lack lubrication utilize more fuel as they are prone to frictions. Hence, it results in pollution and emission of carbon in the atmosphere.

Many lubricant manufacturers are thus, entering into agreements with the OEMs to support the government initiatives. In addition to this, the ongoing technological advancements, as well as rapid industrialization would affect the lubricants market growth positively in the near future. Also, lubricants are extensively used to surge the efficiency of the machinery and equipment. Therefore, they are experiencing high demand for a large number of industries.

Segment:

Rising Possession of Vehicles to Favor Growth of Automotive Segment

Based on application, the market is fragmented into industrial, automotive, and others. Amongst these, the industrial segment generated 36.30% lubricants market share in 2018. This growth is attributable to the higher demand for industrial lubricants backed by rising industrialization across the globe. These are specially designed to gain maximum efficiency by keeping the equipment running at top speed. They are mainly used in food processing, oil & gas, as well as manufacturing industries.

The automotive segment, on the other hand, is set to hold the largest share in the coming years on account of the rising possession of vehicles by the masses.





Browse Summary of This Research Report with Detailed Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/lubricants-market-101771





Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific to Remain at the Forefront Owing to High Expenditure in Various Industrial Sectors

In terms of region, North America procured USD 26.62 billion revenue in 2018. Asia Pacific is likely to be a key region in the market throughout the forecast period backed by the increasing demand for lubricants from the automotive and industrial applications. Rising expenditure in numerous industrial sectors, as well as the ever-increasing population would contribute to the growth of the market in this region. Additionally, the automotive sector in the countries, such as India, Japan, and China would demand more for lubricants. Europe is anticipated to showcase considerable growth during the forthcoming years as there is persistent development of high-end equipment and machinery for industrial usage. Coupled with this, the increasing need for surging the efficiency of vehicles, as well as the rising demand for equipment flexibility would propel growth in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Engage in Acquisitions to Strengthen Their Positions

The market consists of numerous manufacturers that are currently striving to gain a competitive edge. To do so, they are adopting the strategy of mergers and acquisitions. It is aiding them in strengthening their position, as well as in broadening their geographic footprint. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

November 2019: The Fuchs Group, an independent supplier of lubricants based in Germany, announced the successful acquisition of Nye Lubricants Inc., a manufacturer of synthetic lubricants. This latest acquisition would enable the former in broadening its specialty lubricants product offerings. It would now provide engineered solutions to a large number of markets by creating new opportunities to better sever the critical and high-end applications.

February 2019: Amalie Oil Company headqurtered in Florida acquired Lubricating Specialties Co. (LSC), a prominent lubricant manufacturer. The latter possesses three production facilities in Los Angeles. This acquisition would enable the combined businesses to sell and service consumers both internationally and domestically.





Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the lubricants manufacturers present in the global market. They are as follows:

Chevron Corporation

Petro China Company Limited

The FUCHS Group

ExxonMobil Corporation

JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

AMALIE Oil Co.

Total Group

Shield Lubricants

British Petroleum

Global Lubricant Industry LLC

Castrol

BP plc.

Valvoline LLC

Other key market players





Quick Buy – Lubricants Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101771







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Trends Overview of Global Lubricants Production

Global Lubricants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Automotive lubricants Industrial lubricants Hydraulic oils Industrial gear oils Metalworking fluids Greases Other industrial oils Marine oils Process oils Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Grade Mineral Synthetic Semi-synthetic Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Automotive Industrial Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!!!





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/lubricants-market-101771





Have a Look at Related Research Insight:

Marine Lubricants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Marine Cylinder Oil, Piston Engine Oil, System Oil and Others; By Ship Type (Bulk Carrier, Oil Tankers, General Cargo, Container Ships, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Metalworking Fluids Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Function (Neat Cutting Oils, Water Cutting Oils, Corrosion Preventive Oils and Others), By Type (Mineral, Synthetic and Bio-based), By Application (Construction, Electrical & Power, Agriculture, Automotive & Transportation, Telecommunication and Healthcare), and by End-use Industry (Metal Fabrication, Transportation Equipment, Machinery and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/lubricants-market-9432

