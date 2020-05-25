Ceramics Market Size to Reach USD 243.12 Billion by 2026; Possession of Numerous Beneficial Properties to Aid Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered Applied Ceramics, Inc., 3M, Saint-Gobain, Materion Corporation, Corning Meals on Wheels, Inc., McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies, CeramTec – The Ceramic Experts, and more players profiled in ceramics market research report

/EIN News/ -- Pune, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ceramics market is set to gain impetus from their rising utilization in various applications because they possess beneficial properties. They have low thermal and electrical conductivity, high melting temperatures, and chemical inertness. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a published report, titled, “Ceramics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Traditional, Advanced), By Application (Tiles, Sanitary Wares, Abrasives, Pottery, Bricks & Pipes, Others), By End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Industrial, Medical, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the ceramics market size stood at USD 133.20 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 243.12 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period between 2019 to 2026.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

Get Sample PDF Brochure with “Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19” on Ceramics Market,

This Report Focuses on the Following Aspects:

Elaborative data regarding the factors that are likely to affect market growth in the coming years.

Accurate predictions on the upcoming changes and trends in consumer behavior.

Precise estimation of the size and CAGR of the market.

Extensive analysis of the ceramics vendors and the vital strategies adopted by them to increase sales.

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Demand for Ceramics from Automotive & Medical Industries to Boost Growth

Ceramics are mainly used in the building & construction industry to produce sanitary wares, bricks & pipes, and tiles. It is one of the most preferred materials in this industry because of its characteristics, such as chemical inertness, electrical resistance, hardness, and toughness. Apart from this, the demand for ceramics is rising at a fast pace from the automotive and medical industries. They are used to make mechanical and electrical components, catalytic converter substrates, and sensors in the automotive industry. In the medical industry, it is used to reconstruct fractured bones, replace tooth, and in surgical bone implants. These factors are expected to accelerate the ceramics market growth.

Segmentation:

Tiles Segment to Grow Rapidly Backed by Usage of Ceramics to Create Visually Appealing Products

In terms of application, the market is fragmented into bricks & pipes, tiles, pottery, abrasives, sanitary ware, and others. Out of these, the sanitary ware segment held 7.5% ceramics market share in 2018. This growth is attributable to the increasing usage of ceramics for manufacturing a wide range of sanitary wares as they are leak-proof, visually appealing, and are capable of sustaining heavy loads. The tiles segment, on the other hand, currently holds the largest share backed by the extensive usage of this material to create visually appealing tiles. It also provides high strength to the tiles, unlike the conventional clay tiles.





Browse Summary of This Research Report with Detailed Table of Content:

Regional Analysis:

Usage of Advanced Technology to Favor Growth in North America

In 2018, North America generated USD 18.65 billion in terms of revenue. The market in this region would expand considerably in the coming years fueled by the ongoing technological advancements, such as nanotechnology and 3D printing. These are rapidly adopted by various manufacturers present in this region. Such innovative techniques would help in developing customized implants for the patients and thereby, surge the value of the products.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to exhibit significant growth throughout the forecast period stoked by the rising development of infrastructure in this region. Apart from that, the increasing popularity and usage of ceramics owing to the presence of favorable government policies would boost growth. The governments of China and India, for instance, are implementing stringent laws to increase medical tourism and to enhance sanitation in these countries. Coupled with this, the availability of cost-effective raw materials in this region would drive growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Focus on Developing New Products to Intensify Competition

Most of the manufacturers in the market are based in Asia Pacific and Europe. They are trying to bring about innovation in their in-house solutions and products to contribute to the advancement of the society. Some of them are also investing huge sums to construct new facilities to increase production capacity.

Below are two of the latest industry developments:

May 2019 : Kyocera Fineceramics successfully acquired Friatec’s advanced ceramics business operations. This new deal provided Kyocera with its first facility to manufacture fine ceramic in Europe. It would therefore, aid the company in maintaining its strong position in the market to fulfil the unmet demand for fine ceramic components.

: Kyocera Fineceramics successfully acquired Friatec’s advanced ceramics business operations. This new deal provided Kyocera with its first facility to manufacture fine ceramic in Europe. It would therefore, aid the company in maintaining its strong position in the market to fulfil the unmet demand for fine ceramic components. May 2019: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. announced that it completed the construction of its second production building. The construction started from June 2018. This new building would aid the company in expanding its production capacity and refine the product development capabilities.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the manufacturers operating in the global ceramics market. They are as follows;

Blasch Precision Ceramics, Inc.

Kyocera Corp.

Rauschert GmbH

Corning Inc.

Materion Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Morgan Advanced Materials

McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies

CoorsTek

Imerys Ceramics

3M

CeramTec

Applied Ceramics Inc.

Saint Gobain

Other key players



Get your Customized Research Report:

