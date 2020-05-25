Bioplastics Market is Likely to Rise Promisingly at 16.2% CAGR by 2026; Growing Regulations Imposed on Waste Management to Bolster Growth says Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered are Taghleef Industries, Braskem, Kaneka Takasago, Toray, Genecis, LCY biosciences, NatureWorks, BASF, Bioapply, Roquette, Avantium, Yield10 Biosciences, Succinity GmbH, Biofase, Solvay, Trifilon, Matrica, Arkema, Novamont S.p.A., PTT MCC biochem, Danimer Scientific, Lyondellbasell, Total Corbion NV and Other players profiled in bioplastics market

/EIN News/ -- Pune, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bioplastics market size is likely to gain impetus in the coming years on account of the rising demand for environment-friendly plastics worldwide. Bioplastics are materials obtained from renewable sources that can reduce plastic waste on the planet. As per a recent report by Fortune Business Insights titled,”Bioplastics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable), By Application (Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture & Horticulture, Consumer Goods, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 16.2% and reach USD 19.93 billion by 2026 from USD 6.04 billion earned in 2018.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this, too, shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling, and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



To Get the Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19 on this Market,



Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/bioplastics-market-101940







List of the Key Companies Operating in the Bioplastics Market are:

Taghleef Industries

Braskem

Kaneka Takasago

Toray

Genecis

LCY biosciences

NatureWorks

BASF

Bioapply

Roquette

Avantium

Yield10 Biosciences

Succinity GmbH

Biofase

Solvay

Trifilon

Matrica

Arkema

Novamont S.p.A.

PTT MCC biochem

Danimer Scientific

Lyondellbasell

Total Corbion NV

Other players





What is the Scope of the Report?

The report is based on an in-depth analysis of the market based on parameters such as drivers, restraints, key developments, current trends, and upcoming opportunities. It also discusses the challenges that the market may face currently or in the coming years and what strategies can be adopted to overcome them. The report lists the table of market segmentation in detail and provides a list of leading segments with their estimated figures and attributed factors. Furthermore, the report talks about current trends prevalent in the market and the overall impact it will have in the future.



Drivers & Restraints:



Implementation of Green Procurement Policies will Add Impetus to Market

The rise in pollution levels caused by plastic, growing environmental awareness, and increasing consumer preference towards eco-friendly plastic products are the major bioplastics market growth drivers. Besides this, the rise in the use of bioplastics from the packaging industry is also boosting the market. This, coupled with government-supported initiatives to maintain green procurement policies will also aid in the expansion of the market in the coming years. Additionally, the increasing waste management regulations and the rising preference for recycling and reusing in some nations will augment growth.





Browse Summary of This Research Insights with Detailed TOC: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/bioplastics-market-101940







On the flip side, bioplastics are expensive as compared to their conventional counterparts which may pose a major challenge to the market. In addition to this, bioplastics have a high-performance issue and this may cause major hindrance to the market. Nevertheless, the development of new applications and increasing potential from emerging nations is likely to create growth opportunities in future years.



Segmentation:

Rigid Packaging Segment to Dominate Market Owing to its Sturdy and Sustainable Nature

Based on the application, the market is dominated by the rigid packaging segment as it is widely used by the shipping companies that require sturdy and sustainable packaging that can easily carry heavy load for transport.

Regional Analysis:

Europe Emerged Dominant Owing to Presence of Robust Automotive Industry

Europe holds the highest bioplastics market share on account of the presence of a strong and healthy automotive industry. As per European bioplastics, Europe covers an estimate of 19% bioplastics production, which is likely to rise to 25% by the end of 2022 on account of suitable policies acquired by France and Italy. Asia Pacific market on the other side is likely to witness the fastest growth rate in the coming years on account of the booming packaging industry. In addition to this, China introduced a new law on foreign investment with effect from January 2020 that will help the bioplastics industry to witness significant growth in the forecast duration.

Moreover, the North American market is likely to witness substantial growth in the forecast period. In 2018, this region earned USD 1.53 billion. This is on account of the rise in demand for electronics and lightweight automobile market.

Competitive Landscape:

Players Focusing on Joint Ventures for Gaining Traction in Market

A majority of players operating in this market are based in North America and Europe. Some of the significant players are Total Carbon, PTT MCC Biochem, Natureworks, and Succinity GmbH. Most of these players are engaged in joint ventures and partnership strategies to gain more traction in the market. For instance, PHH, Natureworks, and Cargill all collaborated for the manufacturing of PLA. Corbion and Total merged together to form Total Corbion and so on. Other players are engaging in the expansion of their product portfolio and increasing the number of distribution channels for maintaining their foothold in the market.





Quick Buy –Bioplastics Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101940







Major Industry Developments of the Bioplastics Market include:

January 2019 – Biofilm was completely adopted by Taghleef Industries for the production of BOPP films for flexible packaging in end use industries.

November 2019 – A PHA production unit was set in Winchester, USA for degrading cellulose powder and creating the precursor to polymerization process with the help of sea water.



Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, and others Latest Technological Advancements Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Bioplastics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Biodegradable Starch Blends Polylactic Acid (PLA) Polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT) Polybutylene succinate (PBS) Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Other Biodegradables Non-biodegradable Bio-Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET) Bio-Polyamide (Bio-PA) Bio-Polyethene (Bio-PE) Bio- Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT) Other Non-Biodegradables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Rigid Packaging Flexible Packaging Textiles Automotive & Transportation Agriculture & Horticulture Consumer Goods Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of World



TOC Continued…!





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/bioplastics-market-101940





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Plastic Container Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (PET, PP, HDPE, LDPE, and Others), By Container Type (Bottle & Jars, Pails, Tubs, Cups & Bowls, and Others), By End-Use (Beverages, Food, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, FMCG, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Recycled Plastic Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Polyethylene Terephthalate, High-density Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Low-density Polyethylene, and Others), By Application (Non-Food Packaging, Food Packaging, Construction, Automotive, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Plastic Compounding Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Poly Vinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Polyethylene, Polybutylene Terephthalate, Polyamide, Polycarbonate, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, and Others), By Application, and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Containerboard Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Virgin, and Recycled), By End-User (Food & Beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Industrial, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027



About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand current competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/bioplastics-market-9499

