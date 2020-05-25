Czech regulator delays 5G-suitable spectrum auction to mid-2020
Czech Republic - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses
/EIN News/ -- Sydney, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Czech Republic outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.
Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Czech-Republic-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses
The Czech Republic has a sophisticated telecom market which over the years has attracted investment from a number of major European telcos. The incumbent telco O2 Czech Republic remains the dominant player though alternative operators are gaining market share, partly through organic growth and partly through merger and acquisition activity. One significant deal was the acquisition of UPC Ceska Republika by Vodafone Group, which enabled Vodafone’s local unit to expand its business in the fixed-line segment. UPC, as well as its portfolio of services, has been rebranded under the Vodafone moniker.
O2 CR has struggled to improve revenue growth in recent years, and in response it has transitioned itself to face market challenges. Among the changes was its reorganisation into separate business divisions and the spinning off of CETIN as a separate unit to manage the fixed and mobile networks while also operating as a national wholesale network provider.
While the mobile sector is showing steady growth, underlying concerns that the market is insufficiently competitive have stimulated the regulator to provide for the entry of a new player at the multi-band spectrum auction scheduled for later in 2020. In addition, the government has amended the Telecommunications Act to improve pricing for end-users, and to ease the number portability process in a bid to stimulate competition and encourage operators to improve the quality of service offerings.
All the MNOs have focused on growing revenue by marketing mobile broadband and other value-added services. While most investment in recent years has been earmarked for LTE, more recently the MNOs have focussed on preparing for 5G. Services are expected to be launched by the end of 2020 after additional spectrum is allocated.
Growth in the Czech Republic’s fixed-line broadband market has slowed in line with higher penetration. The sector has more recently seen stronger growth in the cable and fibre sectors. The migration away from DSL has largely been due to the expansion of fibre networks, which are being built out by a number of telcos. Many of them are engaged in cooperative ventures, and also access wholesale services on CETIN’s fibre infrastructure.
Covering developments in the market and regulatory environment, this report provides insights into the evolving fixed-line telecom market of the Czech Republic, offering statistics, profiles of the major operators and an assessment of deployed infrastructure. The report also covers the mobile market, providing an overview of the MNOs as well as developments in technologies and regulatory affairs. A range of market and company statistics provide insights into the state of both the mobile voice and data markets, as well as the performance and strategies of the key network players. In addition, the report reviews the fixed and fixed-wireless broadband sectors, profiling the key players, assessing access platforms and market trends, and providing broadband subscriber forecasts.
BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.
On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.
Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.
The report also covers the responses of the telecom operators as well as government agencies and regulators as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.
Key developments
- O2 CR expecting half of its broadband services to be delivered by fixed wireless by end-2020;
- CETIN commits to extending fibre networks to an additional 143 rural zones;
- Regulator delays multi-spectrum auction for 5G to mid-2020;
- O2 CR withdraws most payphones;
- UPC Ceska Republika’s services rebranded under the Vodafone banner;
- Broadband subscriber base shows steady growth;
- T-Mobile CR expands home LTE broadband service;
- T-Mobile prepares to close 3G services;
- Report update includes the regulator's monitoring report to April 2020, annual report and market reports for 2018, telcos' operating and financial data to Q1 2020, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of COVID-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.
Companies mentioned in this report
T-Mobile Czech Republic, GTS Czech, Èeské Radiokomunikace, MobilKom, BT, ÈD-Telematika, ÈEZ ICT Services, UPC Ceska Republika, O2 Czech Republic, Vodafone Czech Republic, Nej TV, RIO Media, Nordic Telecom (MobilKom, U:fon).
- Key Statistics
-
Regional Market Comparison
- Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier
- Market Leaders
- Market Challengers
- Market Emergents
- TMI versus GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
- Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier
- Country overview
-
COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector
- Economic considerations and responses
- Mobile devices
- Subscribers
- Infrastructure
-
Telecommunications market
- Government support
-
Regulatory environment
- Background
- Regulatory authority
- Fixed-line developments
- Telecom sector liberalisation
- Privatisation
- Interconnect
- Carrier selection and carrier preselection
- Number Portability (NP)
- Access
- Mobile network developments
- Significant market power (SMP) obligations
- Roaming tariffs
- Mobile Termination Rates (MTR)
- 2G licences
- 3G licences
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
- Network sharing
- Spectrum auctions
- 3.6-3.8GHz
- 700MHz
- Spectrum allocations
-
Mobile market
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- 5G
- 4G (LTE)
- 3G
- GSM
- Analogue networks
- Other infrastructure developments
- Mobile voice
- Mobile data
- SMS and MMS
- Mobile broadband
- Major mobile operators
- O2 Czech Republic
- T-Mobile Czech Republic
- Vodafone Czech Republic
- Nordic Telecom (MobilKom/U:fon)
- Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
- Mobile content and applications
-
Fixed-line broadband market
- Broadband statistics
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
- Broadband over Powerline (BPL)
- Fixed wireless broadband
- Wi-Fi
- Wireless local loop (WLL)
- WiMAX
-
Fixed network operators
- Overview of operators
- O2 Czech Republic
- Sale to PPF Group
- CETIN
- Ceske Radiokomunikace (CRa)
- GTS Czech
- CD-Telematika (CD-T)
- VOLNÝ
-
Telecommunications infrastructure
- O2 CR
- Alternative operators
- Wholesale
- Smart infrastructure
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Appendix – Historic data
- Glossary of abbreviations
- Related reports
List of Tables
- Table 1 – Top Level Country Statistics and Telco Authorities – Czech Republic – 2020 (e)
- Table 2 – Change in telecom sector investment – 2009 – 2018
- Table 3 – Development of telecom investment by sector – 2009 – 2018
- Table 4 – ICT sector revenue – 2010 – 2019
- Table 5 – Development of telecom revenue – 2009 – 2019
- Table 6 – Development of telecom revenue by sector – 2011 – 2018
- Table 7 – Decline in the number of fixed number portings – 2009 – 2019
- Table 8 – Decline in the number of broadband accesses via LLU – 2009 – 2018
- Table 9 – Growth in the number of mobile number portings – 2009 – 2019
- Table 10 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers and penetration rate – 2009 – 2024
- Table 11 – Decline in mobile voice revenue by type – 2009 – 2018
- Table 12 – Development of mobile retail and wholesale revenue – 2011 – 2018
- Table 13 – Change in the number of prepaid and contract mobile subscribers – 2009 – 2018
- Table 14 – Change in the ratio of prepaid to postpaid subscribers – 2009 – 2018
- Table 15 – Change in the share of T-Mobile CR’s prepaid subscribers – 2009 – 2019
- Table 16 – Change in the share of O2 CR’ prepaid subscribers – 2009 – 2019
- Table 17 – Change in the share of Vodafone CR’s prepaid subscribers – 2009 – 2019
- Table 18 – Growth in the number of M2M connections – 2012 – 2018
- Table 19 – Growth in mobile voice traffic – 2009 – 2018
- Table 20 – Change in mobile voice traffic by type – 2009 – 2018
- Table 21 – Growth in average mobile broadband data use per subscriber – 2011 – 2017
- Table 22 – Change in the number of SMS messages sent – 2009 – 2020
- Table 23 – Increase in the number of MMS messages sent – 2011 – 2018
- Table 24 – Decline in SMS and MMS revenue – 2009 – 2018
- Table 25 – Growth in the number of active mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024
- Table 26 – Growth in the number of dedicated mobile broadband subscribers by type – 2007 – 2018
- Table 27 – Change in the number of O2 CR subscribers – 2006 – 2019
- Table 28 – Development of O2 CR’s mobile service revenue (CZK) – 2012 – 2019
- Table 29 – Development of O2 CR’s mobile ARPU (CZK) – 2012 – 2018
- Table 30 – Growth in the number of T-Mobile CR’s mobile subscribers – 2006 – 2019
- Table 31 – Growth in T-Mobile CR’ mobile service revenue – 2009 – 2019
- Table 32 – Development of T-Mobile CR’s blended mobile ARPU – 2009 – 2019
- Table 33 – Change in the number of Vodafone CR’s mobile subscribers – 2008 – 2019
- Table 34 – Change in the number of fixed-line broadband subscribers by access type – 2008 – 2018
- Table 35 – Growth in the number of fixed-line broadband subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2025
- Table 36 – Fixed broadband penetration by type – 2011 – 2019
- Table 37 – Growth in the number of cable broadband connections – 2009 – 2018
- Table 38 – Growth in the number of Vodafone CR’s broadband subscribers – 2009 – 2020
- Table 39 – Change in the number of DSL/VDSL subscribers – 2009 – 2018
- Table 40 – Growth in the number of T-Mobile CR’s fixed broadband subscribers – 2011 – 2020
- Table 41 – Change in the number of O2 CR broadband subscribers – 2010 – 2020
- Table 42 – Growth in the number of fibre broadband connections – 2009 – 2018
- Table 43 – Growth in the number of Wi-Fi / FWA connections – 2009 – 2018
- Table 44 – Decline in fixed-line traffic– 2009 – 2018
- Table 45 – O2 CR financial data (CZK) – 2012 – 2019
- Table 46 – O2 CR revenue by sector – 2015 – 2019
- Table 47 – Decline in the number of O2 CR telephony accesses by type – 2011 – 2019
- Table 48 – Decline in the number of fixed-lines and penetration – 2009 – 2024
- Table 49 – Historic – Mobile subscribers and penetration rate – 1995 – 2009
- Table 50 – Historic - Annual mobile number portings – 2006 – 2016
- Table 51 – Historic - SMS messages sent – 2003 – 2009
- Table 52 – Historic – Ration of prepaid to contract subscribers – 2001 – 2009
- Table 53 – Historic - T-Mobile CR prepaid subscribers – 2005 – 2009
- Table 54 – Historic - T-Mobile CR’s blended mobile ARPU – 2004 – 2009
- Table 55 – Historic - O2 CR prepaid subscribers – 2004 – 2009
- Table 56 – Historic - O2 CR prepaid subscribers – 2004 – 2009
- Table 57 – Vodafone CR prepaid subscribers – 2005 – 2009
- Table 58 – Historic - O2 CR mobile service revenue (€) – 2005 – 2013
- Table 59 – Historic - O2 CR ARPU (€) – 2006 – 2013
- Table 60 – Historic – UPC CR’s broadband subscribers – 2003 – 2009
- Table 61 – Historic - O2 CR financial data (€) – 2006 – 2013
- Table 62 – Historic - GTS Czech financial data (€) – 2010 – 2015
- Table 63 – Historic - GTS Czech fixed-line subscribers – 2013 – 2015
- Table 64 – Historic - Fixed lines and teledensity – 1995 – 2009
- Table 65 – Historic - Fixed voice revenue – 20l1 – 2015
- Table 66 – Historic - O2 CR naked DSL lines – 2009 – 2014
- Table 67 – Historic - Broadband access revenue – 2011 – 2015
- Table 68 – Historic - Internet users, subscribers and penetration rate – 1998 – 2015
- Table 69 – Historic - Household use of broadband by access type – 2005 – 2013
- Table 70 – Historic - Market share of broadband subscribers by fixed access type – 2010 – 2015
- Table 71 – Historic - Market share of broadband subscribers by wireless access type – 2010 – 2014
- Table 72 – Historic - Proportion of broadband connections by data rate – 2011 – 2014
- Table 73 – Historic - SMS roaming charges by operator– 2010 – 2015
- Table 74 – Historic - Data roaming charges by operator– 2012 – 2015
- Table 75 – Historic - O2 CR broadband subscribers – 2006 – 2099
List of Charts
- Chart 1 – Europe Telecoms Maturity Index – Market Leaders (top tier)
- Chart 2 – Europe Telecoms Maturity Index – Market Challengers (middle tier)
- Chart 3 – Europe Telecoms Maturity Index – Market Emergents (bottom tier)
- Chart 4 – Overall view - Telecoms Maturity Index vs GDP per Capita
- Chart 5 – Europe - mobile subscriber penetration vs mobile broadband penetration
- Chart 6 – Scandinavia and Baltics: mobile subscriber penetration vs mobile broadband penetration
- Chart 7 – Northern Europe –mobile subscriber penetration vs mobile broadband penetration
- Chart 8 – Southern Europe mobile subscriber penetration vs mobile broadband penetration
- Chart 9 – Eastern Europe mobile subscriber penetration vs mobile broadband penetration
- Chart 10 – Scandinavia and Baltics fixed and mobile broadband penetration
- Chart 11 – Northern Europe fixed and mobile broadband penetration
- Chart 12 – Southern Europe fixed and mobile broadband penetration
- Chart 13 – Eastern Europe fixed and mobile broadband penetration
- Chart 14 – Change in telecom sector investment – 2009 – 2018
- Chart 15 – Development of telecom investment by sector – 2009 – 2018
- Chart 16 – Change in ICT revenue – 2010 – 2019
- Chart 17 – Development of telecom sector revenue – 2010 – 2019
- Chart 18 – Development of telecom revenue by sector – 2011 – 2018
- Chart 19 – Decline in the number of fixed number portings – 2009 – 2019
- Chart 20 – Decline in the number of broadband accesses via LLU – 2009 – 2018
- Chart 21 – Growth in the number of mobile number portings – 2009 – 2019
- Chart 22 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers and penetration rate – 2009 – 2024
- Chart 23 – Decline in mobile voice revenue by type – 2009 – 2018
- Chart 24 – Development of mobile retail and wholesale revenue – 2011 – 2018
- Chart 25 – Change in the number of prepaid and contract mobile subscribers – 2009 – 2018
- Chart 26 – Change in the ratio of prepaid to postpaid subscribers – 2009 – 2018
- Chart 27 – Change in the share of T-Mobile CR’s prepaid subscribers – 2005 – 2019
- Chart 28 – Change in the share of O2 CR’s prepaid subscribers – 2004 – 2019
- Chart 29 – Change in the share of Vodafone CR’ prepaid subscribers – 2005 – 2019
- Chart 30 – Growth in the number of M2M connections – 2012 – 2018
- Chart 31 – Growth in mobile voice traffic – 2009 – 2018
- Chart 32 – Change in mobile voice traffic by type – 2009 – 2018
- Chart 33 – Growth in average mobile broadband data use per subscriber – 2011 – 2017
- Chart 34 – Change in the number of SMS messages sent – 2009 – 2020
- Chart 35 – Increase in the number of MMS messages sent – 2011 – 2018
- Chart 36 – Decline in SMS and MMS revenue – 2009 – 2018
- Chart 37 – Growth in the number of active mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024
- Chart 38 – Growth in the number of dedicated mobile broadband subscribers by type – 2007 – 2018
- Chart 39 – Change in the number of O2 CR mobile subscribers – 2006 – 2019
- Chart 40 – Development of O2 CR’s mobile service revenue (CZK) – 2012 – 2019
- Chart 41 – Development of O2 CR’s mobile ARPU (CZK) – 2012 – 2018
- Chart 42 – Growth in the number of T-Mobile CR’s mobile subscribers – 2006 – 2019
- Chart 43 – Development of T-Mobile CR mobile service revenue – 2009 – 2019
- Chart 44 – Decline in T-Mobile CR blended ARPU – 2004 – 2019
- Chart 45 – Change in the number of Vodafone CR’s mobile subscribers – 2008 – 2019
- Chart 46 – Fixed-line broadband subscribers by access type – 2008 – 2018
- Chart 47 – Growth in the number of fixed-line broadband subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2025
- Chart 48 – Growth in the number of Vodafone CR’s broadband subscribers – 2009 – 2020
- Chart 49 – Change in the number of DSL/VDSL subscribers – 2009 – 2018
- Chart 50 – Growth in the number of T-Mobile CR’s fixed broadband subscribers – 2011 – 2020
- Chart 51 – Change in the number of O2 CR broadband subscribers – 2006 – 2020
- Chart 52 – Growth in the number of Wi-Fi / FWA connections – 2009 – 2018
- Chart 53 – Decline in fixed-line traffic– 2009 – 2018
- Chart 54 – Change in O2 CR financial data (CZK) – 2012 – 2019
- Chart 55 – Change in O2 CR revenue by sector – 2015 – 2019
- Chart 56 – Decline in the number of O2 CR telephony accesses – 2011 – 2019
- Chart 57 – Decline in the number of fixed lines in service, and teledensity – 2009 – 2024
List of Exhibits
- Exhibit 1 – Generalised Market Characteristics by Market Segment
- Exhibit 2 – Access, the local loop and unbundling – an overview
- Exhibit 3 – 2G spectrum – 1999
- Exhibit 4 – Multi-spectrum auction – 2013
Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Czech-Republic-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses
Nicolas Bombourg nbombourg@budde.com.au Within Australia (02) 8076 7665 Outside Australia +44 207 097 1241