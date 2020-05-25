Bradley DiNunzio Speaks Out About Positive Lifestyle Habits
In a recent interview, Bradley DiNunzio shared lifestyle habits that have had a positive impact on his life.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bradley DiNunzio was recently featured in an exclusive interview with Thrive Global. He spoke about habits that he regularly employs which make a positive impact on his life as well as the importance of leaving a lasting legacy.
Bradley DiNunzio is a recruitment specialist and entrepreneur. He currently works as an independent contractor, offering his skills to direct selling companies in addition to working as an independent distributor and franchisee with Rainbow Home Cleaning Systems.
In his interview, Bradley spoke about how his daily routine has led to higher productivity and success. He shared that each morning, he goes for a walk and listens to a motivational talk. He also explained how keeping and maintaining a visualization board has helped keep him focused.
He also shared advice for those starting out in business.
“Put yourself on a permanent program of self-improvement. Start with 20 minutes each day of something that directly develops you as an individual,” said Bradley DiNunzio.
“That means something that has to do with time management, being a better healthy eater, being a better visual goal writer, putting together visualization boards. Be selfish and spend 20 minutes daily on yourself in the morning because that is where most clarity comes from.”
About Bradley DiNunzio
Residing in Orlando, Florida, Bradley DiNunzio is a recruitment specialist and entrepreneur. Over 25 years, he worked for the Kirby Company, helping it expand into the American and international marketplace. Throughout this time, he trained and mentored more than 20,000 Kirby representatives in more than 50 countries. From 2000 to 2014, he worked as recruiting manager and assistant to the president of Kirby. After working for Kirby, Bradley DiNunzio decided to open his own company, DiNunzio International LLC to work with companies that work in the direct sales industry to help them scale, develop more efficient processes, and increase sales. He also currently works with Rainbow Home Cleaning Systems as an independent distributor and franchise owner.
