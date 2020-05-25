Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Nigeria: Ramadan Kareem - Ramadan Felicitations from the Honourable Minister of Health and Honourable Minister of State, Health

The Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire on behalf of himself, the Honourable Minister of State, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, and the Management of Federal Ministry of Health hereby extend hearty felicitations to all Staff, Health Care Workers especially our Muslim Colleagues, and indeed to all Muslims on the occasion of the completion of this year’s Ramadan fasting. Ramadan Kareem.

The Honourable Minister, while also wishing Muslims happy Sallah Celebrations, enjoin all Nigerians, especially Muslims to observe all protocols that will help stave off the spread of COVID-19:

“Wear face mask, wash your hands constantly with soap under running water, do not go to large gatherings; Remember, it is each person for himself and each for everyone else. Corona Virus is real, keep safe to be alive.”

Happy Eid Mubarak!

