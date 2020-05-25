Coronavirus - South Africa: North West Health on Coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed cases on 25 May

COVID-19: Potchefstroom Hospital’s outpatient department closed following decontamination

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as of Sunday, 24 May 2020 is 94, an increase of 13 from previously reported cases. This is the highest daily increase of cases ever recorded in the Province.

The province has recorded 24 cases in the last seven days. The cases include a 59 year old professional nurse who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, 23 May 2020 at Potchefstroom Hospital. The nurse is attached to the outpatient department of the hospital.

The outpatient department has since closed and was decontaminated on Sunday. It will remain closed for two days.

Appointments will be rescheduled.

Furthermore, the Department has begun a process of tracing contacts of the nurse. The contacts include 67 patients, 18 staff members and one family member.

A total of 1119 contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Province were identified and 999 (89%) were successfully traced. 598 contacts have completed 14 days monitoring period. Only 10 contacts have tested positive.

The breakdown of cases is as follows:

District Breakdown Cases Bojanala District 49 Rustenburg Municipality 32 Madibeng Municipality 13 Moses Kotane Municipality 3 Moretele Municipality 01 Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District 30 JB Marks Municipality 15 Matlosana Municipality 15 Ngaka Modiri Molema District 11 Mahikeng Municipality 07 Ditsobotla Municipality 02 Ratlou Municipality 01 Tswaing Local Municipality 02 Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District 03 Lekwa Teemane Municipality 02 Mamusa Local Municipality 01 Unallocated 01 Deaths 01

Data Harmonization

Allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province is an ongoing process. The Department of Health will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality.