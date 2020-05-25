Mandeville Private Client Inc. Enters Into Arrangement With DUCA Financial Services Credit Union to Offer Investment Loan Program

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Ontario, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandeville Private Client Inc. (“Mandeville”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arrangement with DUCA Financial Services Credit Union Ltd. (“DUCA”) to offer Mandeville clients a complete investment loan program. Mandeville advisors can now offer clients two investment leverage loan programs. The first program, “100% Loans”, allows the client to borrow between $100,000 to $300,000 for investment purposes, with no equity required. 100% Loans requires full underwriting and debt servicing, with proof of income. The second program, the “3 to 1 Program”, allows clients to borrow amounts from $100,000 up to $1,000,000 per distinct account. This is a limited underwriting program, based on the client’s clean credit history and ability to personally fund the equity portion. DUCA will then lend three times a client’s equity for investment purposes.



With close to 200 approved investment funds available, DUCA’s investment loan program allows Mandeville advisors to customize an investment strategy for clients with an appropriate risk tolerance, long term investment horizon and a desire to enhance portfolio growth. “We believe this partnership with DUCA will help our advisors deepen client relationships and capture new business with a very competitive investment loan offering,” said Frank Laferriere, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Mandeville. “The prudent use of leverage is a cornerstone of Mandeville’s investment strategy.”

Having recently exceeded $4B in assets, DUCA is now formally entering the Specialized Lending market, helping independent advisors drive a variety of creative solutions for their clients. “We are delighted to announce this collaboration with Mandeville Private Client Inc., our very first partner. We spent many months getting to know Mandeville advisors and its senior management team prior to our launch. Mandeville brings a wealth of experience to the investment lending arena, as well as an exceptional level of professionalism. We look forward to many years of combined success,” stated Timothy (Tim) Nadelle, VP Wealth Management at DUCA.

About Mandeville Holdings Inc.

Mandeville Holdings Inc., founded by Michael Lee-Chin, is the parent company of the Mandeville group of companies, which includes Mandeville Private Client Inc., Mandeville Insurance Services Inc. and Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Clients of the Mandeville group of companies have ACCESS to the benefits of our family office resources (via Portland Holdings Limited’s conglomeration), which means a unique opportunity to invest in quality offerings alongside some of the world’s most successful institutions and affluent investors. “The Wealthy Invest Differently.”- Mandeville understands this and is committed to democratizing opportunities for wealth creation typically reserved for the affluent and institutional investor.

Diana N. Oddi

Director, Marketing and Communications

doddi@mandevillepc.com

About DUCA Financial Services Credit Union Ltd.

DUCA Financial Services Credit Union Ltd. (DUCA) was formed in 1954 and has grown from a single branch Credit Union in Toronto to branches across the GTA and Central Ontario with over 70,000 Members. DUCA provides comprehensive banking services to both individuals and businesses through an innovative Co-Operative Banking model. With no-fee banking, attractive mortgage and lending rates, a Profit Sharing program that rewards Members, and a commitment to communities, DUCA is an excellent alternative to traditional banking institutions. For more information visit www.duca.com.