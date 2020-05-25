Africa must assume its world role - AU Commissioner

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 25 - Africa must make the coronavirus pandemic crisis an opportunity to assume its real role in the international arena, said last Sunday the Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture of the African Union (AU), the Angolan Josefa Sacko. ,

Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko answered by email questions posed by ANGOP, in the ambit of the 25th of May celebration, Africa Day.

The date alludes to the foundation, on May 25, 1963, in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) of the then Organization of African Unity (OAU), transformed into the African Union (AU) from 2002, in Durban (South Africa).

"Africa, which speaks with a single voice, with its mostly young population, is resilient and must be strengthened to make this crisis an opportunity to position itself in the international arena", she said.

In the commissioner's understanding, this is the best way to get Africa to play its “real” role, alongside the international community, as a partner with the right to speak.

Specifically regarding its mission at the AU, she stressed the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP), which she considered to be “the unique tool of the 2063 agenda, capable to eliminate hunger and poverty in the African Continent”.

The CAADP that Josefa Jacko considers an ''emblematic programme'' was born as a result of Maputo Declaration, in 2003, about the African Agriculture and Food Safety.

Ten years later, the heads of State and Government of the African Union approved the Malabo Declaration in 2014, which also relates to the CAADP.

At this time the heads of State and Government, or their representatives, have set seven commitments, among them there are two that watch over the elimination of hunger by 2025 and the reduction of poverty.

Agro-economist and one of the main technocrats serving the African Union, in March 2019 Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko was elected one of the 100 Most Influential People in Climate Policy in 2019, in addition to appearing on the inaugural list of the 100 Most Influential African Women.

Prior to her election as commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture, she was advisor to two ministers in Angola, namely Environment and Agriculture and Rural Development.

She played the role of Goodwill Ambassador for Climate Change, by the Ministry of the Environment, and in the Ministry of Agriculture, the supervision of Food Security, Eradication of Hunger and Poverty Reduction.

For 13 years, she served as secretary general of the Inter-African Coffee Organization (IACO) in Côte d'Ivoire, where she represented 25 coffee producing countries on the continent.