Coronavirus - South Africa: 1245 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

A total of 19485 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 1245 new cases of COVID-19. Sadly, we report 22 new COVID-19 related deaths & send our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased. We wish to thank the healthcare workers for their hard work and sacrifice.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
