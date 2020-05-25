Deer Horn and Cheona Metals Plan Joint Prospecting in Northern British Columbia

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia , May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deer Horn Capital Inc. (CSE: DHC) (the “Company” or “Deer Horn”) announces it will partner with Cheona Metals to conduct joint mineral prospecting this summer on highly prospective ground in northern British Columbia. The program will be led by Dr. Lee Groat of the University of British Columbia and Tahltan entrepreneur Allen Edzerza. Prior to staking lands with potential mineral targets, Deer Horn and Cheona will obtain the consent of appropriate Indigenous governments for exploration activity.



Cheona Metals , in which Deer Horn holds a 49% interest, was formed to help Indigenous peoples achieve social and economic independence through exercise of their inherent rights and title to mineral resources in their ancestral lands. Cheona explores for minerals in Indigenous territories of British Columbia and Yukon. Cheona also works with government, NGO, Indigenous and private interests to rehabilitate mining sites that affect salmon and wildlife habitat. Cheona and Mr. Edzerza were recently featured in Apple Inc’s 2020 Supplier Responsibility Progress Report .

The Deer Horn/Cheona partnership adds significant opportunities for Deer Horn to explore for a range of metals including gold, zinc, molybdenum, platinum group metals and nickel. Northern British Columbia has also produced significant porphyry-type deposits for copper, gold and silver.

“Our intent and strategy in this partnership focuses on Indigenous participation and success,” said Deer Horn President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. “We benefit by gaining access to highly prospective ground that has been under-explored, while our cooperation with Indigenous groups facilitates permitting, subsequent exploration and Indigenous opportunities. It’s a win-win, especially if our work leads to a significant mineral discovery in which both Deer Horn and Indigenous partners can prosper.”

Added Docherty, “We’re also excited to have Dr. Groat overseeing the prospecting. He is a longtime member of our Advisory Board, and we know his knowledge and experience put the program in great hands. It also allows us to combine hard science for mineral exploration with Indigenous mineral knowledge gained over 10,000 years of being on the land.”

Dr. Groat has been a faculty member at the University of British Columbia since 1989, Professor since 2003, and Director of Integrated Sciences since 2007. His main research interests are the geology of rare element and gem deposits, pegmatites, the crystal chemistry of minerals, and economic geology. Professor Groat has published more than 150 papers in peer-reviewed scientific journals.

Mr. Edzerza is a prominent First Nations advocate and spokesperson in the natural resource sector. For the past 25 years, he has also served as Lead Negotiator for the Tahltan Central Council, Chief Negotiator for the Kaska Nation and held several senior positions in the Governments of British Columbia and Canada.

Deer Horn Capital is committed to exploring for, and providing, strategic and critical metals vital to a low-carbon economy and for the advancement of technology. The Company’s leadership has a track record of project monetization with a board and advisory group that includes industry leaders in finance, mineral property development, geology, mineralogy, solar power, engineering, research and Indigenous peoples engagement and economic development.

Deer Horn responsibly and ethically explores for metals in British Columbia and Yukon. Deer Horn proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent.

