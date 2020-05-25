How villa and holiday rental managers in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand adapted to COVID-19
Post COVID-19 and Post Airbnb: Villa and holiday rental managers share industry expertise in the first regional online conference.VILLA DOMINGUE, SAINT BARTHéLEMY, FRENCH WEST INDIES, May 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Villa and holiday rental managers from Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand will be able to join the world’s first free online conference that will be taking place on 27 and 28 May 2020. The conference will be organized by Rental Scale-Up, an information and intelligence agency for owners and managers of short-term rental businesses. 14 individual interviews will be lined up over the two-day conference with a great number of leading regional managers from various areas. Ultimately, they’ll be offering tangible advice on how short-term rental businesses can adapt to the post-pandemic tourism industry.
Rental Scale-Up, formerly known as RentalPreneurs, has organized a two-day online conference to assist villa and holiday rental managers on starting to plan for the coming months. The conference will shed light on what rental managers can do to ensure higher cleanliness standards, convenient self-check-ins, and less reliance on platforms like Airbnb. “The role of villas, their staff, and how it is managed are being redefined. Although these places are a great vacation getaway for large groups and families, these facilities will now become reimagined,” says Thibault Masson team leader for Rental Scale-Up.
Attendees can expect speakers such as Quirin Schwaighofer (CEO, MadeComfy), Jon Stonham (CEO, Elite Havens), David Whelan (CEO, Urban Rest Apartments), Daniel Rouquette (Managing Director, Villa Finder) to attend the individual interviews. “In these strange times, we need to start thinking of the future. How can we ensure these places remain profitable, welcoming and luxurious, but at the same time preserve the health of staff members,” tells Masson. As many popular vacation destinations such as Indonesia, Thailand, Australia, and New Zealand face uncertainty, the conference aims to answer current industry issues.
“Many online booking platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo have been dominating the industry for years. As places will now need to comply with new health regulations imposed by national governments, there will be an alteration in the way travellers use short-term rental platforms,” he says. These short-term rentals will adapt their code of practice to oblige with better hygiene and cleanliness protocols. Although the conference aims to answer challenging questions, many are already wondering what role hotel, villa, and resort personnel will play in the months.
Rental Scale-Up is also no newcomer to the industry and has been around since 2014. Their industry expertise includes market data, consulting, and online education. The team has seen some prolific achievements over the last 6 years. They’ve been featured at both online and offline conferences to assist with VRMA US and VRMA Europe (Vacation Rental Managers Association). They’ve also recently contributed to the VR World Summit and VRMintel, sharing their knowledge on pressing industry matters.
“We’re very excited to be part of something so revolutionary. We never thought that something so novel will ever take place in our lifetime,” Masson shares. He goes on to tell, “Conference visitors should use this initiative as a way to expand their perspective and viewpoints. The great insights from experts such as Marc Ribail, Director at Rentivo and Anurag Verma, the Co-Founder of PriceLabs can now be enjoyed within the confines of your home.” The company has ranked in specialists to give clarity to those with unrelenting thoughts and questions.
Local tourism in many countries has come to an abrupt standstill, with numerous countries keeping international travel to the minimum. It’s not yet sure what the future of international travel will look like, with longer airport check-ins, stricter visa regulations, and smaller passengers on flights. The severity of the pandemic has already been felt in every corner of the world, with infection rates still looking very grim.
Yet, domestic bookings are picking, especially in Australia and New Zealand. For luxury villa rentals in Bali, Thailand, and Sri Lanka, much will depend on regional flights reopening, as well as on the appetite of younger, more adventurous travelers to stay at a villa in their own bubble of friends and family. One thing is for sure, that adjustment to better hygiene and cleanliness in short-term rental spaces will now be better than ever before.
The conference will take place on 27 and 28 May 2020, and interested parties can access the sign-up page at https://www.rentalscaleup.com/villa-holiday-rentals-covid19/
