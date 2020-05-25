Skin Cancer Treatment Market to Reach $14.55 Billion by 2027; Increasing Regulatory Approvals Will Provide Impetus to Market Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Skin Cancer Treatment Market Research Report are Merck & Co., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Amgen Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global skin cancer treatment market size is projected to reach USD 14.55 billion by the end of 2027. The increasing prevalence of non-melanoma cancer across the world will have a huge impact on market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Skin Cancer Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Disease Indication (Melanoma and Non-Melanoma), By Therapy (Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy, and Radiation Therapy), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 8.19 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, 2019-2027.

Skin cancer is a serious form of disorder that normally affects the part of the skin that is exposed to the sun. The severity of the disease has led to an emphasis on early detection and treatment. As a result, there is a huge awareness regarding the ways to prevent the diseases as well as the options available for treatment. Increasing number of regulatory approvals for treatment options associated with the disease will emerge in favor of market growth.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/skin-cancer-treatment-market-102806







The high prevalence of skin cancer across the world will open up a huge potential for the companies operating in this market. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, 1 in every 5 people in the United States suffers from skin cancer. The numerous treatment options associated with the disease, including immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and chemotherapy will favor growth of the skin cancer treatment market in the coming years.





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/skin-cancer-treatment-market-102806







Growing Regulatory Approvals Will Aid Growth of the Market

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the skin cancer treatment market in recent years. The high emphasis and subsequently high investment on the development of efficient treatment options associated with the disease will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years. Among all factors, the increasing number of regulatory approvals has made the highest impact on market growth.

In April 2018, Tafinlar+Mekinist announced the approval for a new therapy used in the treatment of BRAF V600-mutant melanoma. The therapy received allocates from several researchers for its exceptional capabilities in the treatment of the disease. It was awarded the breakthrough designation in 2017 and was submitted for priority review in the same year. US FDA’s approval for this therapy will certainly encourage other companies. Increasing number of such regulatory approvals will bode well for the growth of the skin cancer treatment market in the forthcoming years.





Quick Buy - Skin Cancer Treatment Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102806







North America Dominate the Market; High Prevalence of Skin Cancer has Emerged in Favor of Companies





The report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America currently holds the largest skin cancer treatment market share. The high prevalence of skin cancer in the United States is a major factor that has contributed to the growth of the regional market. The emphasis of major companies on introducing innovative treatment options and drugs will aid the growth of the market in the coming years.

The increasing prevalence of non-melanoma skin cancer in several parts of North America will contribute to the growth of the market. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 3.04 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. The skin cancer treatment market in Europe also held a considerably high share in recent years, owing to the presence of several large scale companies in numerous countries across this region.







List of key companies profiled in the Skin Cancer Treatment Market Research Report are:

• Merck & Co.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Novartis AG

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Amgen Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Other prominent players





Industry Developments:

February 2019: Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of Merkel Cell Carcinoma.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/skin-cancer-treatment-market-102806







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Skin Cancer - by Region Key Mergers, Acquisition, and Partnerships Pipeline Analysis New Product Introductions/ Approvals- by Major Players Overview of Regulatory Scenario - Key Countries

Global Skin Cancer Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication Melanoma Non-melanoma Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Therapy Immunotherapy Targeted Therapy Chemotherapy Radiation Therapy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!!!







Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/skin-cancer-treatment-market-102806





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Oncology Biosimilars Market Size , Share And Global Trend By Drug Class (mAb, G-CSF, Hematopoietic Agents, Others), By Type of Cancer (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Blood Cancer, Brain Cancer, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), And Geography Forecast Till 2026

Cancer Cryotherapy Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Product (Cryoablation System, Cyroablation Needles, Cyroprobes), By Disease Indication (Retinoblastoma, Skin Cancer, Prostate Cancer,Cervical Cancer, Actinic Keratosis, Bone Cancer), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Therapy (Targeted Therapy, Hormonal Therapy, Chemotherapy), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), By Cancer Type (Hormone Receptor, HER2+), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Therapy (Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), Cancer Type (Adenocarcinoma, Squamous cell carcinoma, Large cell carcinoma), Geography Forecast till 2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

