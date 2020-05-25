Online: EWEC 2019 progress reporting questionnaire for non-State commitment makers

Credit: T.W. Moran

PMNCH and Every Woman Every Child (EWEC) and Family Planning 2020 (FP2020) Secretariats would like to invite all EWEC non-State commitment makers to provide progress updates on the Every Woman Every Child Commitments Platform portal by 5 June 2020.

This 2020 Progress Questionnaire cycle will cover progress made from the period of September 2015 (or the start of the EWEC commitment) to the end of December 2019. All non-State commitment makers to EWEC and FP2020 with ongoing commitments are encouraged to report on the progress achieved via the EWEC 2019 Commitments Progress Questionnaire form.

As part of the Every Woman Every Child (EWEC) Global Strategy’s Unified Accountability Framework, EWEC requires that non-State commitment makers report annually on progress made in the implementation of each of their active commitments. Every Family Planning 2020 (FP2020) commitment is also a commitment to the EWEC Global Strategy and is captured within the Unified Accountability Framework and annual reporting process. In 2018, the EWEC Secretariat, PMNCH, and FP2020 joined forces to streamline progress reporting for non-State commitment makers via an online Questionnaire.

Given the uniquely challenging situation we are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is now more important than ever to come together to respond to the needs of vulnerable populations, especially women, children and adolescents. In acknowledgement of the substantial impact COVID-19 on women, children and adolescents, a new question about potential projected changes on commitments for 2020 has been included in the questionnaire.

How the responses will be used

Information from the 2019 EWEC commitment progress reporting will contribute to reporting on the overall EWEC Global Strategy and will be highlighted at events during the United Nations General Assembly, in New York in September 2020. In addition, the narrative summary of progress from the Progress Reporting Questionnaire will be posted onto individual commitment pages on the EWEC website and the FP2020 website.

Questions?

If you are a non-State commitment maker and have any questions about your questionnaire, please do not hesitate to contact the PMNCH Progress Reporting Team at ewecprogressreporting@who.int.

The contributions to this Progress Reporting process will be essential to documenting the impact that the EWEC Global Strategy is making to accelerate progress for women’s, children’s and adolescents’ health.