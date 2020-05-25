Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B301666

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes                            

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: May 24th, 2020, at 2125 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: 23 VSA 1201 -  DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Clint J. Davendonis                                               

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Bennington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 24th, 2020, at approximately 2125 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks, conducted a motor vehicle stop on VT Route 7A, in the Town of Shaftsbury (VT) for a motor vehicle operation violation. 

 

Troopers identified the operator as Clint Davendonis, age 28, of North Bennington, VT.  Clint showed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI.  Investigation revealed that Clint was in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.  Clint was taken into custody and processed at the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks for Driving Under the Influence of alcohol.  Clint was released on citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Bennington Criminal Division on July 6th, 2020, at 0815 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 6th, 2020, at 0815 hours          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #1

