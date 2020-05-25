Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Uganda: Testing of samples from truck drivers, community and contacts is still ongoing

Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda

The Ministry of Health- Uganda would like to inform you that testing of samples from truck drivers, community and contacts is still ongoing. Results will be communicated in the morning (25 May 2020). We apologise for the delay.

