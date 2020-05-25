The Ministry of Health- Uganda would like to inform you that testing of samples from truck drivers, community and contacts is still ongoing. Results will be communicated in the morning (25 May 2020). We apologise for the delay.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Uganda: Testing of samples from truck drivers, community and contacts is still ongoing
