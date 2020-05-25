St. Albans Barracks//DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE# 20A202190

TROOPER: Dylan LaMere

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 05/24/20

VIOLATION: Driving License Criminally Suspended

ACCUSED: Matthew Wayne Eller

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/24/20 at approximately 1824 hours the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop on South River St in Swanton VT. Further investigation revealed that the driver Matthew W Eller (DOB:06/09/92) was operating the motor vehicle with a suspended license criminally. Eller was arrested and transported back to the St. Albans barracks. Eller was released with a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on July 20th, 2020 at 1300 hours for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 06/29/20

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.