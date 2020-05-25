Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks//DLS

                                           STATE OF VERMONT

                                DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

                                          VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

               

CASE# 20A202190

TROOPER: Dylan LaMere                                                              

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 05/24/20

VIOLATION: Driving License Criminally Suspended

 

ACCUSED: Matthew Wayne Eller  

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

               

                On 5/24/20 at approximately 1824 hours the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop on South River St in Swanton VT. Further investigation revealed that the driver Matthew W Eller (DOB:06/09/92) was operating the motor vehicle with a suspended license criminally. Eller was arrested and transported back to the St. Albans barracks. Eller was released with a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on July 20th, 2020 at 1300 hours for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 06/29/20

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: No

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

