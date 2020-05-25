St. Albans Barracks//DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE# 20A202190
TROOPER: Dylan LaMere
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT# 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 05/24/20
VIOLATION: Driving License Criminally Suspended
ACCUSED: Matthew Wayne Eller
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/24/20 at approximately 1824 hours the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop on South River St in Swanton VT. Further investigation revealed that the driver Matthew W Eller (DOB:06/09/92) was operating the motor vehicle with a suspended license criminally. Eller was arrested and transported back to the St. Albans barracks. Eller was released with a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on July 20th, 2020 at 1300 hours for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 06/29/20
COURT: Franklin County District Court
MUG SHOT: No
