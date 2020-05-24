Attorney General's Office Investigating Fatal Police-Involved Shooting on Garden State Parkway in Bass River, N.J. 5/23 - Attorney General's Office Investigating Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in Paterson 5/22 - AG Grewal and Colonel Callahan Issue…

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
BASS RIVER, N.J. – The Attorney General’s Office is conducting an investigation of a fatal shooting involving the New Jersey State Police that occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. this morning on the Garden State Parkway in Bass River, N.J.  One male civilian sustained fatal injuries.

The investigation is being conducted by the Integrity Bureau within the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability and the New Jersey State Police Major Crime Bureau.

This investigation is being conducted pursuant to a law enacted in January 2019, Senate Bill 1036, which requires that the Attorney General’s Office conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

