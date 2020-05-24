Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Nigeria: Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) training conducted by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Team

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Download logo

The NCDC Team continues to train IPC focal persons across the country. The learning continues as these health workers return to their facilities to train others.

"IPC practices are critical not only for COVID-19 but can be applied to other diseases endemic in Nigeria" - Tochi Okwor.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

