Mission Sisters Who Work Announces Scholarship Award Recipients
The kindness and generosity of our donors create a ripple effect that is far-reaching, with the power to change the trajectory of scholarship recipients’ lives and those they impact.”DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission Sisters Who Work, a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit, provides women emotional intelligence books and training, as well as scholarships needed to take charge of their lives so they can close their own gender, opportunity, and pay gaps. While all women benefit from the books and programming provided, scholarship opportunities are offered primarily to those from underprivileged communities and/or have limited access to funds who demonstrate a true commitment to be of service to others through their STEM or business education.
— Cheryl O'Donoghue, Co-Founder & President, Mission Sisters Who Work
Scholarships are made possible through donations received by individuals and companies. “We are excited for this group of scholarship recipients and incredibly grateful to our donors,” says Cheryl O’Donoghue, the nonprofit’s co-founder and president. “The kindness and generosity of our donors create a ripple effect that is far-reaching, with the power to change the trajectory of scholarship recipients’ lives and those they impact.”
Among the latest group of Mission Sisters’ ASPIRER scholarship award winners include:
• Elaha Noori (pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Cybersecurity);
• Kayla Goodwin (pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Business or Health Sciences); and
• Cindy Chen (pursuing a master’s degree in Quantitative Methods in the Social Sciences).
Additional scholarship award recipients will be announced in the weeks ahead.
Mission Sisters Who Work awards scholarships throughout the year and those interested in being considered to receive a scholarship are encouraged to apply online. Currently, Mission Sisters is accepting scholarship applications from women and girls interested in attending 2020/2021 STEM- or business-related training, certification, and college degree programs. The nonprofit awards three categories of scholarships, in addition to named scholarships. Multiple scholarships may be awarded in each category.
More about Mission Sisters Who Work...
Mission Sisters Who Work is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit which exists to bring emotional intelligence books and workshops to women-focused nonprofit, education, and community groups, and business and STEM education scholarships to women who could benefit from a helping hand.
The books and workshops offer women plenty of insights, advice, and tools so they can promote their own growth and equality in the workplace, and accomplish this not through force or divisiveness, but through proven emotional intelligence leadership practices.
The scholarship program was created because many women today who come from underprivileged communities have already overcome many obstacles when it comes to receiving an education. For those seeking an education beyond high school, once a technical school or college accepts them and they enroll, they are faced with another set of barriers. Most of these women are paying their own tuition and supporting themselves (and others) while working full-time at low-paying jobs. Sadly, many of these vulnerable women simply don’t have the financial means to pay for training and education and many are forced to drop out. This is the driving reason why Mission Sisters Who Work provides scholarships to these hard-working women.
