Targeted testing activity which is currently on-going in Nairobi & Mombasa, is aimed at identifying those of us who may be having the virus, in order to have them treated & also protect others from being infected.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Kenya: Targeted Testing Activity in Nairobi and Mombasa
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.