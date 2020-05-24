COVID-19: Defence minister assesses border situation

ANGOLA, May 24 - Cabinda- Angolan minister of Defense and Veterans of the Fatherland João Ernesto dos Santos ?Liberdade said Saturday that the military situation on borders with Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Republic of the Congo was stable.,

This was during a few-hour working visit to the northern Cabinda province.

João Ernesto dos Santos considered positive the information on region he received from the provincial governor, Marcos Nhunga, and commanders of the Cabinda Military Region.

The military authorities and the provincial government continue to support covid-19 fight, mainly on the borders with neighbouring countries, he said.

The visit to Cabinda aimed at assessing the readiness of the FAA and the surveillance measures along the borders with the two neighbouring countries.

The visit covered some local infrastructure, with stress to the future Hemodialysis Hospital, whose works have almost been completed.

The minister urged the staff to continue to work on combative preparedness and improving techniques to ensure protection of the region.