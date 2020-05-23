Coronavirus - African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (104,279) deaths (3,185), and recoveries (41,717)
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (104,279) deaths (3,185), and recoveries (41,717) by region:
Central (10,804 cases; 329 deaths; 2,936 recoveries): Burundi (42; 1; 20), Cameroon (4,400; 159; 1,822), Central African Republic (552; 1; 18), Chad (611; 59; 196), Congo (469; 16; 137), DRC (2,025; 63; 312), Equatorial Guinea (719; 7; 22), Gabon (1,728; 12; 402), Sao Tome & Principe (258; 11; 7).
Eastern (11,558; 303; 3,160): Comoros (78; 1; 18), Djibouti (2,270; 10; 1,064), Eritrea (39; 0; 39), Ethiopia (494; 5; 151), Kenya (1,192; 50; 380), Madagascar (488; 2; 138), Mauritius (332; 10; 322), Rwanda (321; 0; 222), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (1,594; 61; 204), South Sudan (563; 6; 6), Sudan (3,378; 137; 372), Tanzania (509; 21; 167), Uganda (289; 0; 66).
Northern (32,372; 1,541; 14,150): Algeria (7,918; 582; 4,256), Egypt (15,786; 707; 4,374), Libya (72; 3; 38), Mauritania (173; 5; 6), Morocco (7,375; 197; 4,573), Tunisia (1,048; 47; 903).
Southern (21,683; 417; 10,706): Angola (60; 3; 18), Botswana (30; 1; 19), Eswatini (225; 2; 119), Lesotho (2; 0; 0), Malawi (82; 3; 28), Mozambique (168; 0; 51), Namibia (20; 0; 13), South Africa (20,125; 397; 10,104), Zambia (920; 7; 336), Zimbabwe (51; 4; 18).
Western (27,862; 595; 10,765): Benin (135; 3; 61), Burkina Faso (831; 52; 679), Cape Verde (371; 3; 142), Cote d'Ivoire (2,341; 29; 1,146), Gambia (25; 1; 13), Ghana (6,617; 31; 1,978), Guinea (3,067; 19; 1,575), Guinea-Bissau (1,114; 6; 42), Liberia (249; 24; 136), Mali (969; 62; 560), Niger (937; 60; 764), Nigeria (7,261; 221; 2,007), Senegal (2,976; 34; 1,311), Sierra Leone (606; 38; 230), Togo (363; 12; 121).
