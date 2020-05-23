First Lady addresses Covid-19 pandemic

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 23 - Issues related to the "Born Free to Shine" campaign and the new coronavirus prevention strategy were addressed this Friday in Luanda during a meeting between the First Lady of the Republic, Ana Dias Lourenço, and the Minister of State for Social Affairs, Carolina Cerqueira. ,

The meeting, which was also attended by the Minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, also analyzed the situation of the most vulnerable people, with emphasis on the situation of pregnant women.

The "Born Free to Shine" campaign aims to reduce the rate of HIV transmission from mother to child, from 26 to 14 per cent, in 2021, an initiative of the first lady of the Republic, Ana Dias Lourenço.

In a statement to the press at the end of the meeting,the State minister for Social Area, Carolina Cerqueira said the programme covers the provinces of Luanda, Cunene, Kwanza Sul, Lunda Sul, Huambo, Moxico, Huíla and Bié.

"We have come to convey to the first lady the programmes, which we are carrying out, of assistance and monitoring of the populations", she said.

According to the government official, in this framework of actions, it has been prioritized the follow-up of women for testing afterwards.

The national campaign "Born Free to Shine" was launched in December 2018, in Luena (Moxico), by the first lady of the Republic of Angola.