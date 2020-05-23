St. Albans Barracks // DLS
CASE# 20A202150
TROOPER: Nicholas Olson
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT# 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 05/22/20 -- 1800 hours
LOCATION: Second Street, Swanton, VT
VIOLATION: DLS
ACCUSED: Shane Bertrand
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 22nd, 2020 at approximately 1800 hours the Vermont State Police initiated a motor vehicle stop on Route 7 near Second Street in the town of Swanton, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed that the operator, identified as Shane Bertrand (age 29 of Swanton), had been operating while under criminal suspension. Bertrand was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on 07/13/20 to answer to the charge of Driving While License Suspended (Criminal).
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 07/13/20
COURT: Franklin County District Court
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
