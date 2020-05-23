Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

                                DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

                                          VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

               

CASE# 20A202150

TROOPER: Nicholas Olson                                                              

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 05/22/20 -- 1800 hours

LOCATION: Second Street, Swanton, VT

VIOLATION: DLS

 

ACCUSED: Shane Bertrand 

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

               

                On May 22nd, 2020 at approximately 1800 hours the Vermont State Police initiated a motor vehicle stop on Route 7 near Second Street in the town of Swanton, VT.  Subsequent investigation revealed that the operator, identified as Shane Bertrand (age 29 of Swanton), had been operating while under criminal suspension.  Bertrand was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on 07/13/20 to answer to the charge of Driving While License Suspended (Criminal).

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 07/13/20    

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: No

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

Trooper Nicholas Olson

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

(802) 524-5993

E-mail: Nicholas.Olson@vermont.gov

 

