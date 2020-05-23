Gov. Lujan Grisham orders state flags to half staff through Memorial Day weekend to honor victims of COVID-19

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has ordered all state flags to fly at half staff through sundown Monday, May 25, in honor of and in mourning for the New Mexico victims of COVID-19 and their families, in addition to the standard Memorial Day weekend recognition of military personnel who have lost their lives protecting our nation.The governor’s executive order is attached.

“There are no words for the grief I feel for the New Mexico families and loved ones of those we’ve lost to this heinous virus,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “This virus has affected New Mexicans of all ages; New Mexicans young and old have lost their lives. It’s true all across the country. This crisis has claimed so many souls -- our neighbors, our brothers and sisters, our mothers and fathers, grandparents, husbands and wives, friends. And we recognize it is ongoing -- and we recognize we must all do our part to stem the tide, to mitigate the spread. It is a sacrifice so many New Mexicans have undertaken, to change their behavior to protect others. It is a marvel of generosity and service.

“Of course, this weekend, we recognize another, even higher form of service -- that of the military personnel who have given everything to protect us and keep us safe. We are grateful to them every day, and Memorial Day is an opportunity to reflect on the debt we owe them, and their families, for the freedoms we too often take for granted.”

State flags will fly at half staff beginning sundown May 22 through sundown of Memorial Day.

Versión en Español

En un esfuerzo para hacer que nuestros comunicados de prensa sean más accesibles, también tenemos disponibles una versión en español. Por favor presione el enlace de abajo para acceder a la traducción.

Gobernadora Lujan Grisham ordena que las banderas estatales permanezcan a media asta durante el Día de la Recordación en honor a las víctimas de COVID-19