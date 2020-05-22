Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,201 in the last 365 days.

Don’t Miss the AMO Peer Review – June 2-3

The Advanced Manufacturing Office (AMO) invites you to join us at our virtual annual peer review on June 2-3, 2020. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn more about our strategic plan, priorities, investments, and the groundwork for how we are working to accomplish our program goals.

This two-day meeting will also include remarks from Daniel R Simmons, Assistant Secretary for the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy; Alex Fitzsimmons, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency; and presentations from AMO technology managers on various technical topics that cover the entire AMO program.

Principal Investigator presentations will not be reviewed during the AMO Peer Review. Their presentations will be posted on the AMO website two weeks prior to the AMO Peer Review for public access.

View the preliminary agenda.

For more information, send an email to AMOPeerReview@thebuildingpeople.com.

If you previously registered, you do not need to register again.

You just read:

Don’t Miss the AMO Peer Review – June 2-3

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.