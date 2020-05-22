Don’t Miss the AMO Peer Review – June 2-3

The Advanced Manufacturing Office (AMO) invites you to join us at our virtual annual peer review on June 2-3, 2020. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn more about our strategic plan, priorities, investments, and the groundwork for how we are working to accomplish our program goals.

This two-day meeting will also include remarks from Daniel R Simmons, Assistant Secretary for the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy; Alex Fitzsimmons, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency; and presentations from AMO technology managers on various technical topics that cover the entire AMO program.

Principal Investigator presentations will not be reviewed during the AMO Peer Review. Their presentations will be posted on the AMO website two weeks prior to the AMO Peer Review for public access.

View the preliminary agenda.

For more information, send an email to AMOPeerReview@thebuildingpeople.com.

If you previously registered, you do not need to register again.