St Albans Barracks \\ Domestic Assault; Simple Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE# 20A202143
TROOPER: A. Currier
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT# 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 05/22/2020 – 1212 hours
LOCATION: Lumbra Street, Sheldon, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault; Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Justina Stout
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of domestic victims.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 22nd, 2020 at approximately 1212 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a disturbance at a residence on Lumbra Street in the town of Sheldon, VT. Further investigation revealed Justina Stout physically assaulted a family member with the intent to cause injury and pain. Stout was taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for further processing. After processing, Stout was released on a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on 05/26/2020 at 1300 hours to answer to the charge of domestic assault and simple assault.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 05/26/2020
COURT: Franklin County District Court
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Audrey Currier (220)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov