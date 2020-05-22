Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 607 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,198 in the last 365 days.

St Albans Barracks \\ Domestic Assault; Simple Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

                                DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

                                          VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

               

CASE# 20A202143

TROOPER: A. Currier                                                             

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 05/22/2020 – 1212 hours

LOCATION: Lumbra Street, Sheldon, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault; Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: Justina Stout   

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

 

VICTIM:  (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of domestic victims.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

            On May 22nd, 2020 at approximately 1212 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a disturbance at a residence on Lumbra Street in the town of Sheldon, VT. Further investigation revealed Justina Stout physically assaulted a family member with the intent to cause injury and pain. Stout was taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for further processing. After processing, Stout was released on a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on 05/26/2020 at 1300 hours to answer to the charge of domestic assault and simple assault.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 05/26/2020    

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Audrey Currier (220)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

St Albans Barracks \\ Domestic Assault; Simple Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.