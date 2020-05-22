St Albans Barracks \\ Domestic Assault; Simple Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE# 20A202143

TROOPER: A. Currier

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 05/22/2020 – 1212 hours

LOCATION: Lumbra Street, Sheldon, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault; Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Justina Stout

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of domestic victims.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 22nd, 2020 at approximately 1212 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a disturbance at a residence on Lumbra Street in the town of Sheldon, VT. Further investigation revealed Justina Stout physically assaulted a family member with the intent to cause injury and pain. Stout was taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for further processing. After processing, Stout was released on a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on 05/26/2020 at 1300 hours to answer to the charge of domestic assault and simple assault.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 05/26/2020

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Audrey Currier (220)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov