Governor Phil Scott Announces Limited Reopening of Restaurants, Hair Salons, Additional Health Services

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced the resumption of additional business operations, including outdoor seating at restaurants and bars, hair salons and barber shops and some additional health services.

“I believe these steps forward will be welcome news for many and because Vermonters are being smart to stay safe, our data continues to show we’re still moving in the right direction,” said Governor Scott. “As more Vermonters get back to work and there are more places to visit and meet with others, it is more important than ever to stay vigilant about your health and the health of others.”

Effective today, May 22, restaurants and bars may reopen for limited outdoor seating, including for the sale and consumption of alcohol. In addition to existing health and safety requirements for all businesses, outlined by the Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD), reservations or call ahead seating is required with strict limits on table distance and occupancy. Additional safety measures are strongly encouraged, including phone or electronic ordering, takeout service rather than table side delivery of food and cashless or touchless transactions. Operators must also maintain a log of customers and their contact information for 30 days in the event contact tracing is required by the Vermont Department of Health. Establishments serving alcohol will need to file a notice with the Department of Liquor and Lottery prior to reopening for outdoor service.

Effective May 29, hair salons and barber shops may reopen by appointment with limits on occupancy. Again, in addition to existing health and safety requirements for all businesses, ACCD has issued safety measures for hair salons and barbershops, including strict distance between customers, cashless or touchless transactions and curbside pickup for retail sales. As with other businesses, salons and barbershops must maintain a customer log in case contact tracing is required. To view the ACCD’s specific safety guidelines and protocols for all newly opened operations businesses, as well as additional resources, visit accd.vermont.gov.

The Governor also authorized additional medical procedures and health services to resume, under the guidance of the Health Department. This includes inpatient surgeries and procedures; outpatient services, including clinic visits, diagnostic imaging and limited outpatient surgeries and procedures; and elective dental services. Each service area must follow stringent mitigation strategies and a phased implementation timeline, developed in consultation with industry associations and experts. To view the Health Department’s specific safety guidance and protocols for the restarted health services, visit https://www.healthvermont.gov/response/infectious-disease/novel-coronavi....

For the Governor’s full order, click here to view Addendum 15.

