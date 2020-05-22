Public Meeting Notice: MT Wheat & Barley Committee Board Virtual Meeting

Tuesday, June 24th at 9:00 a.m.

The Montana Wheat and Barley Committee Summer Meeting will take place on a virtual meeting format, on Tuesday, June 24, 2020. The meeting will start at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, and last until 12:00 p.m.

To receive call-in information please contact the MWBC office with and provide your email address. As always, the public is invited to participate virtually in the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee board meeting.

For more information, please visit https://wbc.agr.mt.gov/, call (406) 761-7732, or email wbc@mt.gov.