Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,199 in the last 365 days.

Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Election of Directors

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) (“Western” or the “Company”) announces the following voting results in respect of the election of directors at its Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”) held today:

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
James Arthurs 200,941,974 94.96% 10,672,770 5.04%
Jane Bird 210,472,034 99.46% 1,142,710 0.54%
Laura A. Cillis 210,663,383 99.55% 951,361 0.45%
Donald Demens 202,476,325 95.68% 9,135,405 4.32%
Lee Doney 198,544,446 93.82% 13,070,298 6.18%
Daniel Nocente 210,764,892 99.60% 849,852 0.40%
Cheri Phyfer 209,823,180 99.15% 1,788,550 0.85%
Michael T. Waites 210,763,804 99.60% 850,940 0.40%

The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 214,139,384, representing 57.07% of the Company’s outstanding shares.

The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.

About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.1 billion board feet from eight sawmills and four remanufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its private lands, long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Williams
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(604) 648-4500

 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Election of Directors

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.