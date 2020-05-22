Attorney General Moody Joins Bipartisan Coalition of Attorneys General in Urging Congress to Fund Expanded Access to Broadband

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is joining 38 attorneys general in urging Congress to help ensure that more Americans have the home internet connectivity necessary to participate in telemedicine, teleschooling and telework as part of any additional legislation that provides relief and recovery resources related to addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. Millions of Americans are learning, working and seeking healthcare from home during this pandemic to social distance—making internet access crucial for participation in everyday academic and economic activities.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “With many studying, working and seeking health care from home during COVID-19, internet access is more important than ever before. Congress must act and must act now to help ensure Americans living in rural parts of our country can participate in school, work and other activities vital to our everyday lives.”

In a letter sent to Congressional leaders, Attorney General Moody and the bipartisan coalition of attorneys general urged Congress to:

· Provide state, territorial and local governments with adequate funding expressly dedicated to ensuring that all students, patients and senior citizens have adequate internet-enabled technology to participate equally in online learning and telemedicine; and

· Increase funding to the U.S. Federal Communication Commission Universal Service Fund, that provides vital funding to rural and low-income populations, healthcare providers and educators with the goal of bridging the digital divide.

To view the letter, click here .

Because of this widespread support, the bipartisan National Association of Attorneys General adopted this position as official policy, a strong show of support for expanded broadband throughout the country.