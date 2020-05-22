Coronavirus - Sudan: UNAMID reports 7 suspected COVID-19 cases at its Logistics Base

The African Union – United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) wishes to inform about seven (7) suspected cases of the Corona Virus (COVID-19) reported amongst its personnel operating at the its Logistics Base in El Fasher, North Darfur.

It is important to note that all affected personnel, including staff who have possibly come into contact with them, are currently adhering to strict quarantine and isolation set protocols. In addition, UNAMID has initiated its mandatory track and trace procedures that are part of the standard operating procedures while providing medical monitoring of the situation. Only the Mission’s Logistics Base is currently undergoing this investigation.

“To confirm the antibody test results, the Mission in collaboration with North Darfur State Ministry of Health in El Fasher has already sent samples taken from the suspected cases to the National Public Health Laboratory in Khartoum for the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) testing for definitive diagnosis. The Mission is now awaiting the results, which will determine the way forward in conformity with the UNAMID-UNCT Response Plan to COVID-19,” Mr. Jeremiah Mamabolo, Joint Special Representative and Head of UNAMID stated, adding that the “Mission continues to partner with relevant health authorities of the Transitional Government of Sudan and play its part in the collective responsibility in the fight against COVID-19 in Darfur at the same time guaranteeing the safety, health and security of UNAMID staff.”

The Mission continues to deliver on its mandated responsibilities fully observant of the social distancing protocols and medical advice that is continually shared with Mission members and local communities. These are important factors in combating the spread of the virus in the Mission’s area of responsibility.

The Mission’s COVID-19 Crisis Management Team, led by the Head of Mission, is fully engaged with the Government of Sudan on the matter and continues to take all necessary precautions in line with the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines and decisions of Sudanese federal and state health authorities aimed at combatting and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the Mission’s area or operation in Darfur.